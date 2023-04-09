Changes to the offset intersection of Kerrs Avenue, Bedford Street and Penn Street in Carlisle could be in the works this summer to calm traffic in the area.

The Carlisle Borough Council discussed the project during its workshop meeting Wednesday evening and expressed a desire to proceed with the changes outlined in preliminary plans.

Preliminary plans were presented at the council’s Nov. 30 workshop meeting and include the installation of curb extensions at each corner to narrow the intersections and slow traffic.

The plans also outlined the relocating of an existing crosswalk that sits across East Penn Street west of the intersection to a point further west, a change that would decrease the crossing distance and improve sight distance in that area. Pedestrian crossing signs and yield arrows at the crosswalk’s anticipated new location are proposed.

Chad Decker, vice president of Dawood Engineering, said at a Community Town Hall meeting in March that final plans will likely be presented to the council in May.

Public Works Director Mark Malarich said the borough could receive bids for the council’s June meeting and issue a notice to proceed in July.

He estimated the construction could be finished by the end of September.

The changes outlined in the preliminary plan are one phase of what could be a larger project in that location.

A later second phase could involve the installation of bicycle lanes and angled parking along the west side of North Bedford Street south of its intersection with East Penn Street.

“I think we’ll spend 2023 designing this intersection, getting it constructed, observe in early 2024 and then decide what to do about phase two of the project,” Decker said in March.

The borough’s budget for 2023 includes funding for phase one of the project, but additional funding would need to be set aside in the future for phase two, if those plans move forward.

