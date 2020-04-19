Carlisle Memorial Day Parade canceled

The Carlisle Joint Veterans Council on Sunday announced that the Carlisle Memorial Day Parade scheduled for May 25 has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The council said it is developing plans to provide an opportunity for veterans and residents to view a locally-produced Memorial Day ceremony video.
“We have faced unprecedented restrictions over the last month as a result of the pandemic,” said Kirk Wilson, council president. “Many of those who attend the parade and ceremony are veterans, who are among the most vulnerable in acquiring the disease.”
The council said that since there is no indication on when a limitation on mass gatherings will be lifted, PennDOT cannot grant permission for local municipalities to close roads, which would be necessary for parades. In addition to that, no high school bands would be involved in a parade due to the closure of schools through the academic year.
The council also noted that the Carlisle Town Band has also been unable to meet weekly to rehearse given the size of the band.
The council said it is using the format of its annual ceremony and having a professional video produced. The video will be available for viewing on the website, www.cumberlandvalleytv.com, beginning at 9 a.m. May 25.
“The Carlisle Joint Veterans Council wants to continue to observe that annual recognition begun over 150 years ago,” Wilson said in a news release. “Many warriors’ names have been added to the rolls of those who ‘gave their last full measure of devotion’ in successive wars. And as times have changed, so has technology.”
