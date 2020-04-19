Carlisle Memorial Day Parade canceled

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Carlisle Joint Veterans Council on Sunday announced that the Carlisle Memorial Day Parade scheduled for May 25 has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The council said it is developing plans to provide an opportunity for veterans and residents to view a locally-produced Memorial Day ceremony video.

“We have faced unprecedented restrictions over the last month as a result of the pandemic,” said Kirk Wilson, council president. “Many of those who attend the parade and ceremony are veterans, who are among the most vulnerable in acquiring the disease.”

The council said that since there is no indication on when a limitation on mass gatherings will be lifted, PennDOT cannot grant permission for local municipalities to close roads, which would be necessary for parades. In addition to that, no high school bands would be involved in a parade due to the closure of schools through the academic year.

The council also noted that the Carlisle Town Band has also been unable to meet weekly to rehearse given the size of the band.