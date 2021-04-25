Carlisle Memorial Day Parade canceled due to pandemic guidelines

The Carlisle Memorial Day Parade has been canceled for a second year due to concerns over being able to meet COVID-19 safety guidelines.

The Carlisle Joint Veterans Council announced the cancellation Saturday, with council president Kirk Wilson saying the pandemic is prohibiting them from hosting the annual event.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The guidelines that we would have been required to enforce were beyond our means,” Wilson said. “We were uncertain how many participants we would have, knowing already there would be no bands in the line [for the] march.”

Wilson said the price of liability insurance required by PennDOT and Carlisle Borough has increased "seven-fold from one year to the next" and he felt it needs to be addressed.

Though the parade has been canceled, the council will hold a community Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, Mah 31. Details of the ceremony will be announced at a later date.