Carlisle Memorial Day ceremony to be available online

Carlisle's Memorial Day parade has been canceled, but the ceremony will go on.

The Carlisle Joint Veterans Council announced Tuesday that the ceremony will be available to watch online.

“We had little choice but to cancel this year’s Memorial Day parade,” said council president Kirk Wilson. “But we couldn’t let this solemn holiday pass without everyone having an opportunity to stop, if only for 30 minutes, to reflect on those who gave their lives in defense of this great country.”

The Memorial Day ceremony will be available for viewing on several community and statewide websites beginning 9 a.m. Monday. Those websites will be announced separately.

Wilson said this year’s program will follow a similar format to those held in previous years at Veterans Memorial Courtyard on the Square in Carlisle. The program will include the Armed Forces Medley, a special presentation of the Pledge of Allegiance and the reading of the Roll of Honor, a listing of Carlisle area veterans who died in the past year.

U.S. Rep. Scott Perry will deliver the Memorial Day message.