Carlisle Mayor Tim Scott will not seek a third term
Carlisle

Carlisle Mayor Tim Scott announced Monday that he will not seek a third term in 2021. 

In a news release, Scott said he intends to spend the final year of his term focusing on the borough's challenges rather than campaigning.

"There's no doubt mitigating the spread of the virus, protecting jobs and focusing on the economic recovery — especially for downtown — is going to take everything we’ve got,” said Scott, a Democrat.

Scott was first elected to the borough council in 2001, and was reelected in 2005 and 2009. He was elected mayor in 2014, becoming the borough's first Black mayor and the first Democrat elected to the office in three decades.

Scott said he appreciated the confidence borough residents showed in him through those elections.

"I am grateful to have had their support over the past two decades," he said. "Together with my colleagues on Council and our fantastic staff members over the years, I'm proud of the policy decisions and accomplishments we've made together on behalf of Carlisle Borough."

A 1988 graduate of Carlisle High School, Scott holds a bachelor's degree in political science from Old Dominion University. He works as a research associate for the state House of Representatives and volunteers with numerous nonprofits in town.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

