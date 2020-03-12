You are the owner of this article.
Carlisle mayor: 'Listen to the experts' on coronavirus

Carlisle Mayor Tim Scott is urging residents to follow the advice of experts concerning the coronavirus.

"I know that news about the spread of the coronavirus is often times alarming and confusing," he wrote in a statement posted to Facebook Thursday morning.

Scott continued to say that the health and safety of the people of Carlisle is his primary concern and that the borough staff is in regular contact with the Cumberland County Department of Public Safety, PEMA, Gov. Tom Wolf's office and the state Department of Health.

"The information the borough shares on our social media platforms is the same information you’re getting from the experts – the scientists and physicians at the Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control," he wrote.

He advised residents to follow the recommendations from experts. That advice includes washing your hands often, avoiding touching your face, making smart choices about attending public events and staying home if you're sick.

"Listen to the experts," Scott said.

