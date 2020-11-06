 Skip to main content
Carlisle mayor issues proclamation honoring Wardecker's Menswear
Carlisle Mayor Tim Scott honored a Carlisle businessman with a proclamation at Wednesday’s borough council workshop meeting.

The proclamation honors Wardecker’s Menswear and Fred Wardecker for their decades of service to the Carlisle area. The proclamation will be presented to Wardecker this week.

The decision to close the store after 119 years came about through Wardecker reaching retirement age and the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It's closing truly marks the end of an era,” Scott said.

Scott cited Wardecker’s focus on customer service and making sure suits fit perfectly “even for a high school junior who would go on to become mayor.”

“Many other people have happy memories of Wardecker’s and the impact it had on this community, and Fred’s impact, too,” Scott said.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

