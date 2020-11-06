Carlisle mayor issues proclamation honoring Wardecker's Menswear

People look over the wide variety of items from Wardecker's Menswear and Formalwear, Carlisle, that were auctioned off at Rowe’s Auction Services, Carlisle, Thursday evening. The memorabilia items decorated the store at 32 N Hanover St, Carlisle, for decades and were sold off after the closing of the store.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
David Rowe of Rowe’s Auction Services, Carlisle, left, auctions off the memorabilia items that were inside the Wardecker's Menswear and Formalwear, Carlisle, for decades. The store recently closed in October after years of service to the Carlisle community.
Ron Brady Jr. of Rowe’s Auction Services, Carlisle, holds up a photograph of Jim Thorpe during auction of memorabilia items that were inside the Wardecker's Menswear and Formalwear, Carlisle, for decades. The store recently closed in October after years of service to the Carlisle community.
A wide variety of items from Wardecker's Menswear and Formalwear, Carlisle, were auctioned off at Rowe’s Auction Services, Carlisle, Thursday evening. The memorabilia items decorated the store at 32 N Hanover St, Carlisle, for decades and were sold off after the closing of the store.
A wide variety of items from Wardecker's Menswear and Formalwear, Carlisle, were auctioned off at Rowe’s Auction Services, Carlisle, Thursday evening. The memorabilia items decorated the store at 32 N Hanover St, Carlisle, for decades and were sold off after the closing of the store.
