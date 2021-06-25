Carlisle manager explains panel process for hirings, promotions in Carisle Police Department

"We tapped both of them previously," she said. "Having a background like both of them do, that's a benefit to us. They're coming at it with different perspectives. It's great in the Carlisle community to have people like that to volunteer."

Armstrong said the panel doesn't form very often because there isn't often a need for it, and the change to include Carlisle community members was made fairly recently by the Civil Service Commission. She said it was in 2018 that the commission recommended changes to the process, which previously had involved the borough manager or designee, chief of police or designee and two law enforcement administrators designated by the commission itself.

"I like it because we're able to get the Carlisle community involved in this process," she said.

The panel members aren't made public, though Armstrong said that is something they could do. The two men had also been chosen twice because their insight had worked well the previous occasion. She said, however, that she wouldn't be opposed to hearing from others in the Carlisle community who wanted to be involved for any future panels.

"I would welcome that," she said.

Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.