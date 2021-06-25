Carlisle manager explains panel process for hirings, promotions in Carisle Police Department

The presence of a U.S. Army War College employee on a panel involved in interviewing potential Carlisle police officers or those seeking a promotion has raised some concerns, but Carlisle Borough Manager Susan Armstrong says it's the man's residency in Carlisle that is the real factor for that temporary position.
Robert Suskie is the director of emergency services at the U.S. Army War College. He is also a borough resident and has served on two occasions on a four-person panel that interviews police officers seeking employment or promotion in the Carlisle Police Department. The panel is not the same as the borough's Civil Service Commission, whose members are appointed by the borough council.
Under civil service regulations, Armstrong said the panel includes two people from the Carlisle community who are appointed by the borough manager or his/her designee, the chief of police and a law enforcement officer who is a sergeant or higher and selected by the chief.
The panel is formed only when a hiring or promotion is to be made in the police department, and members of the panel are picked each time for that voluntary duty.
Suskie and Carlos Rojas-Gaona were chosen to fill the Carlisle community member roles the last two times the panel was formed. Their residency in Carlisle was the only requirement, but it was their backgrounds in emergency services that Armstrong felt was useful for such a panel. Rojas-Gaona is an assistant professor of criminal justice at Shippensburg University and is a member of the borough's Human Relations Commission.
"We tapped both of them previously," she said. "Having a background like both of them do, that's a benefit to us. They're coming at it with different perspectives. It's great in the Carlisle community to have people like that to volunteer."
Armstrong said the panel doesn't form very often because there isn't often a need for it, and the change to include Carlisle community members was made fairly recently by the Civil Service Commission. She said it was in 2018 that the commission recommended changes to the process, which previously had involved the borough manager or designee, chief of police or designee and two law enforcement administrators designated by the commission itself.
"I like it because we're able to get the Carlisle community involved in this process," she said.
The panel members aren't made public, though Armstrong said that is something they could do. The two men had also been chosen twice because their insight had worked well the previous occasion. She said, however, that she wouldn't be opposed to hearing from others in the Carlisle community who wanted to be involved for any future panels.
"I would welcome that," she said.
