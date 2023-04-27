Charges against two Carlisle residents were held for court Wednesday after a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Birbeck stemming from an incident that took place April 6.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, police officers executed a search warrant at a residence in the 100 block of East Louther Street in Carlisle where Terrance Ebo, 37, and Kailey Aby, 26, were found sleeping on the living room couch with a child.

In addition to a "large sum" of crack cocaine and two firearms, police discovered marijuana, digital scales, drug packaging and a "large amount" of money, according to the affidavit.

Police said Ebo and Aby denied knowledge of any type of controlled substance in the home, however Aby admitted to the marijuana, which was visible in the living room. She also told police she owned a .380 handgun registered to her that should be located in her purse.

Two firearms were found along a couch cushion where the two were sleeping alongside the child.

The .380 handgun was registered to Aby, but a 9 mm handgun that police discovered was registered to another person. Police said a review of Ebo's criminal history revealed previous felony drug convictions in 2005, 2011, 2012 and 2016, which would have prevented him from legally possessing a firearm.

Court documents show Ebo was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver and firearms not to be carried without a license, while Aby was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver.

Ebo remains in the Cumberland County Prison on $250,000 bail while Aby posted $5,000 cash bail.

A formal arraignment is scheduled for July 10.