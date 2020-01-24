Carlisle man who was first African-American to play varsity football at West Point to speak at Dickinson College Sunday

Retired U.S. Army Col. Gary Steele, the first African American to play varsity football at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, will discuss leadership during a special lecture at Dickinson College at 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, in the Anita Tuvin Schlechter Auditorium, 360 W. Louther St.

The event is free and open to the public.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Steele will share stories from his life, including his athletic career at West Point, where he was a standout for his abilities at tight end and lettered in indoor and outdoor track. Steele served in the Army for more than 20 years, living in Germany, Japan, Panama, Greece, Belgium and many locations across the U.S. His post-military career included human resources and leadership positions in the education, telecommunications and pharmaceutical industries. Steele has a master’s degree in international relations from Boston University.

Steele lives in Carlisle with his wife, Mona. They have three adult children: Sage Steele, a co-host of ESPN’s SportsCenter; Chad Steele, vice president of public relations for the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens; and Courtney Steele, an event project manager for an entertainment conglomerate in Los Angeles. NFL Films featured the Steele family in the short documentary “Steele Tough.”

Steele’s lecture is sponsored by the Dickinson Athletic Department and the Student Athletic Advisory Committee.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0