Carlisle man in prison on murder charges from 2020 faces new charges in prison assault

A Carlisle man in prison awaiting trial on murder charges from 2020 faces new charges after an incident that occurred inside the Cumberland County Prison earlier this month.

Middlesex Township Police said Friday that Davone Unique Anderson, 26, of Carlisle, was charged with two felonies, criminal attempted murder and aggravated assault. He is accused of assaulting another inmate about 5 p.m. March 11. Anderson punched the victim multiple times and threw him over a second-floor railing, causing the victim to suffer several fractures and bruising, police said.

The victim was transported to the hospital.

Anderson is in prison awaiting trial in the shooting deaths of Sydney Parmelee, 23, and Kaylee Lyons, 23, in 2020. He was charged with two counts of first degree murder, one count of first-degree murder of an unborn child, two counts of endangering the welfare of children, two counts of persons not to possess firearms and one count of theft by receiving stolen property.

According to documents filed in that case, Parmelee's body was found in Lyons' home on July 5, 2020. She had been shot in the head. Lyons was found in her home on July 31, 2020, also with a gunshot wound to the head. She died on July 31 at Hershey Medical Center.

The Sentinel reported in October 2020 that the district attorney was seeking the death penalty against Anderson in the two women's deaths.

The district attorney's office did not respond by press time when asked for an update on the earlier charges.

A preliminary hearing on the most recent charges is scheduled for 11:15 a.m. April 13. Anderson remains in Cumberland County Prison without bail.

