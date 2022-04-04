Carlisle man donates items and honors father in new sports exhibit at Cumberland County Historical Society

Fred Oyler of Carlisle has a black and white photo on his living room wall of a man dressed in a baseball uniform.

The same photo is on display at the Cumberland County Historical Society as a part of a new exhibit called "Heart of a Champion: Sports in Cumberland County." The exhibit, showcasing the history of sports and professional athletes from Cumberland County, is sponsored by Oyler, 94, in memory of the man in the photo, his father, Andrew Paul Oyler.

In addition to sponsoring the attraction, Fred Oyler and his family also donated a variety of Andrew Paul Oyler's items from his days as a professional baseball player. The items include a baseball uniform, caps, baseballs from the early 1900s, a number of photos and his father's traveling trunk, which stored most of the items since Fred Oyler said he received them in the 1950s.

When asked why he chose to donate the tokens of his father's life, Fred Oyler's answer was simple: preservation.

"I had heard from somebody at the society that they were going to have an exhibit featuring professional athletes in the early 1900s, so I thought this would be an appropriate time to donate all this to the society,” Fred Oyler said.

The Heart of a Champion: Sports in Cumberland County exhibit at the Historical Society opened with a reception Friday and will remain open through December. Visitors can see photos, artifacts and clothing organized chronologically from the early history of sports to the present. The exhibit is laid out over two floors at the Cumberland County Historical Society and includes a full display about Andrew Paul Oyler.

Andrew Paul Oyler

Fred Oyler said his father was a "minor leaguer," who spent the majority of his professional baseball career playing for the Minneapolis Millers in the Triple-A, which is one level below major-league baseball.

"They called him Pepper because he was a pretty snappy shortstop," he said of his dad. "He was short, but wiry in stature."

Fred Oyler said his father played major league baseball in Baltimore for one year in the early 1900s, but the team broke up after that season.

Andrew Paul Oyler isn't known in the baseball world for his year in the majors, or even for his time playing for the Millers. Instead, as legend goes, he is known for hitting the shortest home run.

Fred Oyler said with a smile that he's told the story before on a television show in Japan. He said the baseball field at that time was used for a variety of purposes, and that the day before it had housed a circus. The tent was cleared for the baseball game and the next day the field, muddy after a rain, was dotted with holes left behind by the tent's pegs.

"My father was at-bat, so I heard," he said. "He swung at the ball, hit it, and [as] he rounded the bases, the catcher ran after him. He thought he had the ball up his sleeve, but it turned out it was about a foot in front of the home plate in a hole, which was created by the circus tent pole. That is the story I told in Japan, fact or fiction, I’m not quite sure.”

Fred Oyler said he first heard the story in the 1930s.

"I was a baseball nut," he said. "I collected baseball cards, I subscribed to various baseball-related periodicals, baseball magazines … but it appeared in a baseball magazine about 1937. Then I read about it again in the 40s. So I believed it. Also, my wife and I visited the [National] Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, probably 20 years ago I guess. I bought a book called the baseball record book and this was in there, the shortest home run was attributed to my father.”

Andrew Paul Oyler's professional baseball career ended around 1910 after he was hit in the head with a baseball, Fred Oyler said, adding that players didn't use helmets at the time.

"[He] almost died, came home to Newville to recuperate and then never went back to professional baseball," Fred Oyler said.

From there, Andrew Paul Oyler worked as a superintendent of highways, which included work on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Fred Oyler said that when he was born, his father was 47 years old.

"When I was growing up ... he came home only on weekends, so I never really got really close to him in a father-son relationship," Fred Oyler said, however he remembers his father as an honest and hard-working man.

Heart of a Champion: Sports in Cumberland County

Fred Oyler said the Cumberland County Historical Society will keep his father's items, even when the exhibit is taken down.

Rachel Knapp, Museum curator at the society, described Fred Oyler as "gracious," saying that he donated in his father's memory.

Although Andrew Paul Oyler's display is one of Knapp's favorite elements of the exhibit, the attraction features a variety of others, including items from the Carlisle Indian Industrial School, old sports uniforms from the Fashion Archives and Museum of Shippensburg University and a variety of photos.

"Hopefully there’s something for everybody," Knapp said.

She said the society selected the theme of the exhibit, one that goes hand in hand with her own passion for sports, after receiving a phone call from Fred Oyler regarding his father's items.

"I don’t know if I was manifesting it or what happened, but it just kind of came about that way, so I wasn’t going to complain and I kind of took off running with it,” Knapp said of the exhibit.

She said her hope for the attraction is that it will unite people and reach across generations.

"I think this exhibit is going to be a really great way for the community to come together and start new conversations and really to reminisce, and come together and tell their own stories," Knapp said.

