“Carlisle, PA: where our history inspires innovative ideas to create a safe, inclusive and welcoming community where everyone has the opportunity to thrive and make a difference.”

It’s a possible vision statement for Carlisle that was developed at Wednesday night’s borough council workshop meeting. It could steer development of the borough’s first ever strategic plan.

In August, the borough contracted with planning consultant Raftelis to facilitate a community-informed process in the development of a strategic plan that will help guide future borough activities.

The borough hosted a public planning session March 11 to create a draft of a vision statement and “outcome areas.”

Raftelis Executive Vice President Julia Novak said the statement is neither a tag line nor a marketing plan for the borough.

“When we think about vision, what we’re really focused on is kind of what is our desired future state,” Senior Manager Catherine Carter said. “What is it that we hope to be known for? What is it that we hope to achieve over the next five, 10, 15 years and beyond? What are those kinds of key foundational elements that help us to know that we’re going in the right direction?”

Outcome areas serve as concepts necessary for the borough to achieve its desired vision.

In recent months, Carlisle Mayor Sean Shultz said the borough has reached out to community organizations and high school students, sent surveys to all borough residences and conducted online surveys and held public outreach sessions among other methods of gathering input.

Carter said the three public outreach sessions saw a total of 46 participants and the electronic and mail-in survey, which was open for approximately seven weeks, brought in about 250 responses.

At Wednesday’s meeting, borough officials and staff updated the vision statement draft and outcome areas to reflect community feedback.

Deputy Mayor Brenda Landis said the statement needs to be unique to Carlisle and Councilor Jeff Stuby sought brevity, making the statement more simple to read and easier to remember.

Other officials weighed the use of words like “historic” and “quaint,” determining whether they prompted an outdated feel.

“I want people to individually ... know that it’s about each and every one of them while still being a statement about the community,” Shultz said.

After updating the vision statement, borough officials and staff divided into smaller groups to discuss potential edits to each of the plan’s outcome areas before reconvening to review changes and decide on each one.

By the end of Wednesday’s meeting, borough officials decided upon the following outcome areas:

Caring and Professional: Ensuring responsive, quality services by our knowledgeable and committed staff

Vibrant and Thriving: Building an inclusive and engaged community by fostering creative opportunities, community connections and a diverse economic base attractive to residents, businesses and visitors

Dynamic and Responsible: Responsibly managing the financial resources necessary to advance innovative initiatives, provide essential services and build a stronger community

Healthy and Sustainable: Growin

g a healthy community, supported by thoughtful neighborhood spaces, that is socially and environmentally sustainable, improves quality of life, protects ecosystems and conserves natural resources

Welcoming and Livable: Building and maintaining inviting and safe neighborhoods through affordable housing and engaging recreational opportunities where residents and businesses flourish

Accessible and Connected: Investing in safe pedestrian-, bike- and transit-friendly options that connect people to the places they need to go with convenient, accessible infrastructure that reduces car depende

ncy.

With the strategic plan’s vision statement and outcome areas determined, Novak said Raftelis representatives will continue to work with borough officials and staff members throughout the summer months to plot a course for the plan’s implementation, with approval of the final plan anticipated in the early fall.

While changes could still be made prior to final adoption, she said the public outreach portion of the plan’s development is mostly complete and the focus will turn to the borough to build upon the established framework.

“The overall direction at this point is in motion, and then we move organizations into implementation,” Novak said.