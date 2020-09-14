Carlisle launches COVID-19 small business relief grant

Deputy Mayor Sean Shultz, who is a small business owner and has facilitated several discussions with other small business owners, emphasized the need for this vital funding and the community’s continued support of small business.

“This is just one more piece of much-needed relief as our local businesses struggle for survival through this pandemic-induced economic crisis," he said. "I hope our residents, many of whom I know are also struggling, will continue to support our local businesses in every way they can whether by abiding by health guidelines in-person, making local online purchases, or through curbside pick-up and takeout. We will get through this together."

Funds can be used for working capital to cover up to two months’ operating expenses such as payroll, rent, mortgage, supplies, personal protective equipment, technology and/or technical assistance to help navigate other loan programs or funding to help small business continue to meet CDC guidance on social distancing.