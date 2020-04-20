Carlisle Kiwanis moving ahead with annual blueberry sale

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As more local events are canceled or rescheduled, the Carlisle Kiwanis Club said it is moving ahead with its annual blueberry sale, though pick-up in July will be different than in past years.

The 2020 Carlisle Kiwanis Blueberry sale will start off the same as in past years, with sales online at www.carlislekiwanis.org and by phone at 717-243-6800. Those who order and pay by credit card online will receive immediate confirmation of the purchase, and residents can call the designated phone line and leave a message containing the purchaser's name, phone number and number of boxes desired.

Phone orders will be paid on pick-up day by cash, check or credit card.

This year's crop of berries are priced at $32 per 10-pound box, and the club will continue to take orders through Tuesday, June 30.

While the sale of blueberries has stayed the same, pick-up will be altered, though it will still occur at Project SHARE off Orange Street in Carlisle.

Instead of a single day of picking up orders, the club has extended the days and hours for pick-up to noon to 6 p.m. Monday, July 6, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 7 and 7 a.m. to noon July 8.