Carlisle Kiwanis kicks off cranberry sale

The Carlisle Kiwanis Club on Monday kicked off its seventh annual Cranberry Sale fundraiser.

The cranberries come from the Pine Barrens area of southcentral New Jersey and will be delivered to Carlisle for a Saturday, Nov. 13 pick-up. The cranberries are packed in 3-pound bags and sold for $10 each.

Orders can be placed by calling 717-243-6800 or by visiting the Kiwanis website at www.carlislekiwanis.org.

For the fourth year in a row, the Carlisle Area School District's maintenance building at 540 W. North St., will be used as the pick-up location for the cranberries from 7 a.m. to noon Nov. 13. Arrangements have been made for a drive-in, drive-out process at the building for pick-up. Customers should bring their receipt with them for rapid pick-up.

The fundraiser, like the organization's blueberry sale, helps fund the Kiwanis' programs, such as Learn 2 Read, Read 2 Learn, as well as support other charitable organizations, such as Project SHARE, Safe Harbour, the Salvation Army, YWCA of Carlisle and the Warm the Children program.

