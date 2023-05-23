Boxes of blueberries are up for sale now as part of the Carlisle Kiwanis Club's annual blueberry sale.

Ten-pound boxes of blueberries from Whalen Farms in Shamong, New Jersey, will cost $35 as part of the sale, and customers are encouraged to place orders online at carlislekiwanis.org, where they can also pay directly online. Online customers will receive an automatic confirmation upon payment.

Residents may also call a dedicated phone line at 717-243-6800 and leave a message with the purchaser's name, phone number and number of boxes desired. Club members will return messages to confirm orders, and phone orders must be paid by cash, check or credit card on pick-up day.

Orders can be made through June 30, and the club will distribute the boxes at Project SHARE at 5 N. Orange St., from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 7 and 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. July 8.

First started in 2003, the sale supports a number of Kiwanis projects that benefit children of the Carlisle area community. This is the club's primary fundraiser and will help the group's Learn 2 Read, Read to 2 Learn program at Carlisle Area School District, as well as help underwrite the administrative costs of providing the Warm the Children program that provides new winter clothing to children.

The club also provides funds for youth programming at local nonprofits through its community grants, including those going to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region, Carlisle Summerfair, Cumberland Youth Cycling Development, Domestic Violence Services, Employment Skills Center, Hope Station, Junior Leadership Cumberland, Safe Harbour, Supportive Partnership for youth, Camp Invention and Project SHARE.

Last year's fundraiser raised more than $20,000, selling almost 2,00 boxes of blueberries.