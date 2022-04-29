Carlisle Kiwanis Club kicks off fundraising for Fort LeTort replacement, receives thousands in donations from nonprofit

The Carlisle Kiwanis Club launched its fundraising campaign to replace Fort LeTort at LeTort Park Wednesday afternoon and found itself well on the way to meeting its $750,000 goal.

The club received a donation of $100,000 from the Carlisle-based Mark L. Butler Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting organizations that provide for underprivileged children. Carlisle Kiwanis Club President Mike Cornfield said that was the first donation for the project.

The Kiwanis Club held a donor presentation at LeTort Park, at 260 E. Pomfret St., in Carlisle at 2 p.m. Wednesday, during which Brook Butler-Wagner, executive director with the foundation, gave the club the $100,000 check.

Fort LeTort's website shows that the club has received $282,195 so far, including the Mark L. Butler Foundation's donation. Cornfield said the number will be updated on a weekly basis and only reflects donations that have been received, not commitments.

The Sentinel previously reported that a 2019 audit of Fort LeTort revealed the playground, constructed in 1993, needs to be replaced due to deterioration that includes splintering and decay. At nearly 30 years old, Fort LeTort exceeded the 20 years it was expected to last due to annual maintenance.

The Carlisle Kiwanis Club decided to replace the park for its 100-year anniversary project.

"We are leading the efforts to raise 100% of the funds needed to completely rebuild the Fort LeTort playground,” Cornfield said in a news release. “After 29 years of use, Fort LeTort has begun to show its age. This project completely aligns with our mission to serve the needs of the children in our community."

The club has worked with the Carlisle Parks and Recreation Department as well as George Ely Associates, a Carlisle-based playground design firm, to design and build the new structure.

"I am thrilled to partner with the Carlisle Kiwanis Club on this project,” Andrea Crouse, director of Carlisle Parks and Recreation, said in the release. “This is something that we have been discussing since 2019, and I am so pleased to see the community come out and show their support for something that will benefit the children and community members for years to come."

The original park and its picket fence were completed through a community build, meaning members of the community constructed it together. Community members purchased pickets in the current playground's fence, many of which still display their names.

Crouse said details for construction of the new fence have not been finalized, but plans are in place for the current pickets.

"Once we select a demolition date, we will have several days where the pickets that are there now, we’ll have them available at the park during certain days and hours that people can come pick them up," Crouse said.

This will give donors the opportunity to claim their picket from the original Fort LeTort playground.

"We ask that people not take our pickets now because obviously that’s our fence," Crouse said.

She said days pickets will be available for pickup depend on the demolition date, which has not been determined.

The Carlisle Kiwanis Club will purchase the replacement playground at LeTort Park and donate the completed structure to the borough, which will pay for future maintenance, Crouse previously told the Sentinel.

She said that construction on the park is anticipated to begin in the spring 2023 and will last about eight weeks.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.