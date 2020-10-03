Carlisle Kiwanis Club kicks off cranberry sale

The Carlisle Kiwanis Club kicked off its sixth Cranberry Sale Fundraiser Oct. 1.

The fundraiser continues until Nov. 4 with pick-up scheduled for Nov. 7.

The cranberries are packed in three-pound bags and sold for $10 each.

Orders can be placed by calling 717-243-6800 or going to the Kiwanis website, www.carlislekiwanis.org, to place orders.

Bill Jacobs and Clyde Forbes, co-chairs, said the club holds two fundraisers each year, blueberries in July, and cranberries in November. The berries come from Whalen Farms of the the Pine Barrens area of south-central New Jersey. Whalen Farms also supplies cranberries for the Ocean Spray Co.

Jacobs said the Kiwanis club has sold blueberries for at least 15n years. Given the success of the blueberry fundraisers, Jeff Whalen suggested that the Kiwanis sell cranberries for the fall holiday season.

“This cranberry fundraiser would also help support the children of our community. We are a service club and support other charities that help the children of the Carlisle area," Jacobs said.