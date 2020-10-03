Carlisle Kiwanis Club kicks off cranberry sale

The Carlisle Kiwanis Club kicked off its sixth Cranberry Sale Fundraiser Oct. 1.
The fundraiser continues until Nov. 4 with pick-up scheduled for Nov. 7.
The cranberries are packed in three-pound bags and sold for $10 each.
Orders can be placed by calling 717-243-6800 or going to the Kiwanis website, www.carlislekiwanis.org, to place orders.
Bill Jacobs and Clyde Forbes, co-chairs, said the club holds two fundraisers each year, blueberries in July, and cranberries in November. The berries come from Whalen Farms of the the Pine Barrens area of south-central New Jersey. Whalen Farms also supplies cranberries for the Ocean Spray Co.
Jacobs said the Kiwanis club has sold blueberries for at least 15n years. Given the success of the blueberry fundraisers, Jeff Whalen suggested that the Kiwanis sell cranberries for the fall holiday season.
“This cranberry fundraiser would also help support the children of our community. We are a service club and support other charities that help the children of the Carlisle area," Jacobs said.
Jacobs and Forbes are assisted by a committee of about 12 members who organize the whole process from advertising, placement of Kiwanis Cranberry signs, taking phone orders, calling last year’s customers, and contacting their family, friends, and neighbors for orders and delivering and loading orders.
Members also contact local businesses, especially restaurants, for their cranberry needs.
“Besides the obvious use of cranberries as a nutritious food item, during the fall holiday season, people use cranberries for decorations such as stringing them on their Christmas tree and centerpiece decorations,” Forbes said.
This will be the third year that the Kiwanis will use the Carlisle Area School District’s Maintenance Building on 540 W. North St. as the pickup location for cranberries.
Dr. Colleen Friend, assistant superintendent, and a Kiwanis member, made arrangements for customer pickup as a drive-through process at the building.
Some of the programs that are supported by Kiwanis fundraising are Learn 2 Read, Read 2 Learn by providing books for local elementary schools, kindergarten and second grade; Terrific Kids for elementary schools; Builders Clubs in the middle schools; Key Club in the high school; and the Honors Banquet for the top 5% graduating seniors from the local high schools. They also support other charitable organizations such as Hope Station, Project SHARE, Safe Harbour, the Salvation Army, the Carlisle Family YMCA, YWCA of Carlisle and the Warm the Children program.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!