Carlisle Kiwanis begins annual blueberry sale

The two pick-up days will be split up by last name, with those with a last name of A to F picking up their blueberries from 7 a.m. to noon on July 6; those with last names from G to O scheduled for 7 a.m. to noon on July 7; and the last group of names from P to Z picking their blueberries up from noon to 5 p.m. July 7.

Any customer who is unable to pick up the blueberries on their assigned day or time may request the day that is best for them, according to the club.

Pick-ups will again be done by drive-thru. Each customer will drive to the back of Project SHARE where they will pay for their order (if not already paid online) and have their blueberries loaded into the car. To prevent long lines at pick-up, online customers are asked to bring their emailed receipt, if possible, to help facilitate rapid pick-up.

The club has been holding its blueberry sale since 2003, getting blueberries from Whalen Farms in Shamong, New Jersey. It is the club's premiere fundraising event, which helps fund a number of missions, including sponsoring the "Learn 2 Read, Read 2 Learn" program that provides books to elementary-aged children, and underwriting the administrative costs for the Warm the Child program that provides winter clothing to hundreds of children.