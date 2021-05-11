Carlisle Kiwanis begins annual blueberry sale

Though the COVID-19 pandemic reshaped operations for many local nonprofits, the Carlisle Kiwanis found that it couldn't quite dampen the community interest in its biggest fundraiser.
Though the club had to introduce new COVID-19 protocols, including extending the days and hours for pick-up and instituting a drive-thru system, last year's blueberry sale resulted in 2,100 boxes sold, falling in line with the 2,000 to 2,500 boxes sold each year.
The club continued with its annual cranberry sale in the fall, complete with drive-thru pick-up, and now the members are back for another blueberry sale with two days scheduled for pick-up.
This year's blueberries will again be priced at $32 per 10-pound box (about 14 pints), and the last day to order the berries will be June 30.
Orders can be placed by using the club's website at www.carlislekiwanis.org, where customers can also pay by credit card instead of in-person at pick-up. Purchases will generate an immediate email confirmation.
Residents can also call a dedicated phone line at 717-243-6800 and leave a message containing his or her name, phone number and number of boxes desired. These orders must be paid on pick-up day by cash, check or credit card.
Like last year, the Carlisle Kiwanis will again institute COVID-19 safety measures when it comes to pick-up. The pick-up will, as usual, take place at Project SHARE at 5 N. Orange St., in Carlisle, and again this year, there are multiple pick-up days. This year it will be on July 6 and 7.
The two pick-up days will be split up by last name, with those with a last name of A to F picking up their blueberries from 7 a.m. to noon on July 6; those with last names from G to O scheduled for 7 a.m. to noon on July 7; and the last group of names from P to Z picking their blueberries up from noon to 5 p.m. July 7.
Any customer who is unable to pick up the blueberries on their assigned day or time may request the day that is best for them, according to the club.
Pick-ups will again be done by drive-thru. Each customer will drive to the back of Project SHARE where they will pay for their order (if not already paid online) and have their blueberries loaded into the car. To prevent long lines at pick-up, online customers are asked to bring their emailed receipt, if possible, to help facilitate rapid pick-up.
The club has been holding its blueberry sale since 2003, getting blueberries from Whalen Farms in Shamong, New Jersey. It is the club's premiere fundraising event, which helps fund a number of missions, including sponsoring the "Learn 2 Read, Read 2 Learn" program that provides books to elementary-aged children, and underwriting the administrative costs for the Warm the Child program that provides winter clothing to hundreds of children.