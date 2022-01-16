Carlisle kicks off two-day event in honor of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Falling snow and an ongoing pandemic didn’t keep residents of Carlisle from gathering together Sunday to honor the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy and remember his dream.

The Carlisle Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Committee kicked off it 33rd annual commemoration with a service at the Meeting House church located at 1155 Walnut Bottom Road in South Middleton Township. The service began at 4 p.m. and community members had the option of attending in person or watching the event online via the committee’s Facebook page. The event comes as part of a two-day commemoration, and will by followed by a virtual civic ceremony on Monday, King’s national holiday, at 10 a.m.

Assistant professor of theology at Messiah University, Drew G.I. Hart, was the keynote speaker at Sunday’s service and his message was built on the words and actions of Dr. King as well as personal experiences from his own life and the state of the world today. He said that Dr. King’s legacy extends far beyond the “I Have a Dream” speech he is known for.

“At a time when Dr. King often gets propped up and domesticated and watered down, I believe that it is important to find times to learn from him beyond just having him frozen in time, frozen in 1963, giving only one speech, in fact not even a whole speech, just one phrase of a speech and never much more than that. It seems like it’s really important to go beyond that,” Hart said. “There’s a great urgency of our moment that requires that we deepen our commitment to truth-telling, to compassion, to an unwavering focus on deepening justice, and attentiveness to the liberating and healing presence of God at work in our world.”

Hart addressed what King referred to as the triple evils: racism, materialism and militarism, applying each of these concepts to current events of the nation.

Hart told of a time that King was in a meeting to decide what should be done, and that in the midst of swirling opinions, he remained silent. Then, he went into a room and traded his traditional suit for a blue work shirt and a pair of jeans, a symbol to get to work.

“My invitation for us now as we think about what it means to have a revolution of values in practice is an invitation for us to put on our blue jeans. Let’s put on our blue jeans for justice. Let’s put on our blue jeans for truth, let’s put on our blue jeans because we love our neighbors,” Hart said.

The service included a variety of other speakers including multiple pastors and co-chairs of Carlisle Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Committee Gale Wenk du Pont and Rev. Sylvester Brown.

The event also featured pre-recorded music by the Monumental AME Church of Steelton Gospel, as well as a moment to honor recipients of the MLK scholarship and feature projects done by students in the Carlisle School District.

Monday’s civic ceremony is offered exclusively online and includes a variety of speakers:

Sean Shultz, Carlisle mayor

Paula Bussard, board chair of the Carlisle Area School District

Major General David Hill, commandant of the U.S. Army War College

Minister Sonya Browne, executive director of the Domestic Violence Services in Cumberland and Perry Counties

Daija Berry of Westchester University, past MLK scholarship recipient

The ceremony will be posted on the Carlisle Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Committee’s Facebook page at 10 a.m.

Rev. Bob Verno, a speaker at Sunday’s service, recalled King from his adolescence and expressed a deepening admiration for him.

“His legacy is one that needs to be remembered and needs to be celebrated because it’s consistent with the teachings, the way, Jesus, and non-violent love,” Verno said.

