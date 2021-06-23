Carlisle kicks off COVID vaccination event to run through Sunday

Downtown Carlisle’s COVID vaccination event kicked off Wednesday with what organizers said was an encouraging initial turnout.
The event, named “Roll Up Your Sleeves & Celebrate America’s Re-Opening,” offers no-appointment-needed single-dose COVID vaccines through Sadler Health Center, as well as prizes for those who get vaccinated or who show proof of previous vaccination.
Ten people had gotten vaccinated through the first two hours of the event, a not insignificant number, given that those who are still seeking the vaccine are likely those with the least access to it.
“I would say I’m very pleased so far,” said Carlisle Borough Councilman Joel Hicks, one of the event’s organizers.
Organized through the borough, Sadler and the Downtown Carlisle Association, the event will run from noon to 7 p.m. every day through Sunday outside the Sadler building at 100 N. Hanover St.
Vaccination incentives include giveaways from local organizations and businesses, as well as rewards in Love Bucks, the downtown association’s gift certificate program redeemable at many downtown businesses.
Those who have already been vaccinated can show their vaccination card to be entered for prize drawings, including a $100 Love Bucks certificate.
Musical performances are also scheduled, and the Downtown Carlisle Association is looking for more interested acts, DCA director Glenn White said.
The Carlisle program, like many around the country, comes as the nation makes a final push toward the benchmark vaccination rate of 70%, although the White House indicated this week that President Joe Biden’s goal of hitting the 70% threshold by July 4 is unlikely.
Cumberland County is getting close, with 64.5% of county residents having received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 49.1% being fully vaccinated.
This week’s Carlisle event is using the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine instead of the more common two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines; the single-jab vaccine offers a significant logistical benefit, according to Dr. Manal El Harrak, Sadler’s CEO, and Laurie Cross, Sadler’s director of quality and risk management.
“It’s very convenient, very accessible,” El Harrak said, particularly for those with limited transportation and availability, including the senior citizens and lower-income families that Sadler serves as a Federally Qualified Health Center.
“People that have transportation issues, we help them. Or we go to them,” El Harrak said.
Sadler has done vaccine clinics through schools, veterans’ housing centers, New Hope Ministries and others over the past several weeks, according to El Harrak and Cross.
Although demand for vaccines has been declining steadily, “we were able to capture a large portion” of the most at-risk population through those efforts, El Harrak said.
