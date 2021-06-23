Carlisle kicks off COVID vaccination event to run through Sunday

Musical performances are also scheduled, and the Downtown Carlisle Association is looking for more interested acts, DCA director Glenn White said.

The Carlisle program, like many around the country, comes as the nation makes a final push toward the benchmark vaccination rate of 70%, although the White House indicated this week that President Joe Biden’s goal of hitting the 70% threshold by July 4 is unlikely.

Cumberland County is getting close, with 64.5% of county residents having received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 49.1% being fully vaccinated.

This week’s Carlisle event is using the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine instead of the more common two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines; the single-jab vaccine offers a significant logistical benefit, according to Dr. Manal El Harrak, Sadler’s CEO, and Laurie Cross, Sadler’s director of quality and risk management.

“It’s very convenient, very accessible,” El Harrak said, particularly for those with limited transportation and availability, including the senior citizens and lower-income families that Sadler serves as a Federally Qualified Health Center.

“People that have transportation issues, we help them. Or we go to them,” El Harrak said.