In the words of resident Dawn Junk, Carlisle was “a little chilly” Friday evening.

With below-freezing temperatures throughout the day, whistling winds and the occasional flurry of snowflakes, she was right.

However, as Lisa Grayson, a friend of Junk and fellow Carlisle resident, pointed out, it made for perfect Ice Art Fest weather.

The 7th annual event, organized by the Downtown Carlisle Association, kicked off at 4 p.m. Friday with the reveal of an event high of 101 sculptures downtown. This was followed by a 5 p.m. ribbon cutting ceremony at Veteran’s Square at the corner of High and Hanover streets.

“I can tell you this,” UPMC Carlisle President Jarrod Johnson said at the unveiling of the organization’s ice throne. “It’s not going to melt.”

It’s the creativity and variety in the sculpture designs, which included business logos, mascots and other frozen works of art, that led Grayson and Junk to brave the cold for the event.

“Abom & Kutalakis, because they do criminal law, they have a little jail that you can take your picture behind,” Grayson said.

Junk cited a few of her favorite pieces as an ice blow dryer and an ice sea turtle.

For Alex Otteson of Carlisle, it’s the atmosphere that brought him to Ice Art Fest for his second year in a row.

“The people that live in [Carlisle] come out and it’s like a family,” he said.

In addition to bringing the community out during the colder months of the year, the event benefits downtown businesses that provide attendees the opportunity to shop, grab a bite to eat or simply warm up.

Otteson’s Friday agenda included a stop by Hamilton Restaurant for a Carlisle-favorite hot-chee dog.

For Grayson and Junk, the evening included a visit to 1794 The Whisky Rebellion.

“We’re gonna go to the ice bar and have a little hot toddy,” Junk said.

Throughout the weekend, Carlisle residents and visitors can take carriage rides offered by Benchfield Farms. Rides are available from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. They will begin at Church Avenue and South Hanover Street and last approximately 15 minutes.

People can also purchase tickets at $20 each for a chance to win an antique 18K white gold Edwardian natural diamond ring in Marjorie’s Gems’ Diamond Dig. The ring weighs approximately one carat and has an estimated retail value of $2,195. Tickets are limited to five per person and a winner will be selected at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Sculptures will remain on display all weekend and will be removed from the downtown after 3 p.m. Sunday.

Junk described the Ice Art Fest as a “must do” event for community members and visitors.

“I just think it’s a great event, and I’m glad they continue to do it year after year,” Grayson said.