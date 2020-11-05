Carlisle Joint Veterans Council to host short Veterans Day service

The Carlisle Joint Veterans Council will host a short Veterans Day service on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Kirk Wilson, president of the council, said the ceremony will begin at 10:45 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Courtyard near the Old Cumberland County Courthouse on the Square in Carlisle.

“For the health of participants and attendees, we have moved the service from inside the Old Courthouse to outside in Veterans Memorial Courtyard,” he said in a news release. “COVID-19 is still a health issue, but it is important to salute those who have served this nation in war and peace.”

Wilson said the ceremony will open with “posting of the colors” by the Cedar Cliff High School JROTC. Two cadets will conclude the ceremony by placing a wreath at a memorial dedicated to all veterans of Cumberland County.

R.J. Harris, radio personality on WHP 580, will make remarks during the ceremony. Wilson said the public is encouraged to attend.

