Carlisle integrates translation into its website, makes information available in 81 languages

Information on the Carlisle borough website will now be available in 81 languages.

The borough recently worked with its website provider, Revize Software Systems, to integrate Google Translation into the borough’s official website, www.carlislepa.org.

This tool will translate the site’s text into various languages, providing access to time-sensitive information for the town’s non-English speaking residents.

The Google Translation feature will work on all of the interior pages of the website, as well as the homepage. Information such as trash and recycling guidelines, parking enforcement and road construction can be translated into 81 languages.

When visiting www.carlislepa.org, visitors will see a globe icon with the letters “EN” and an arrow next to it in the top right corner. Clicking on the arrow presents the user with a drop-down menu and 81 language choices. Once the user clicks on a language, the text on the site will be translated into that language. On mobile devices, the globe icon can be found below the borough’s logo at the top of the page. If visitors to the site are unable to see the globe icon, it is recommended that they clear their internet browser’s cache.