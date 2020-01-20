Carlisle increases score on Municipal Equality Index

The Borough of Carlisle saw an increase in its Municipal Equality Index score from the Pennsylvania Human Rights Commission in 2019.

The borough scored 86 on the index, an increase of 15 points over its 2018 score of 71. The increase came from appointing a Carlisle police officer to the borough’s Human Relations Commission and having an LGBTQ liaison in the borough office, according to the report card from the commission's website.

“The score is a great testament to our Human Relations Commission and our chair, Nancy (Gregor), with the hard work and great steps they have taken to increase our score, and I’m looking forward to an even higher score next year. We are a great example of what can be done around anti-discrimination in a smaller community,” Councilman Sean Crampsie said.

The area most ripe for improvement is in the category that considers the borough an employer.

In that category, the borough scored half of the points available because of its nondiscrimination policy in employment. The borough did not receive any of the available points for offering transgender-inclusive health care benefits, having a nondiscrimination ordinance for city contractors and having an inclusive workplace.