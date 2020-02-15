Carlisle Human Relations Commission heard three complaints last year

Carlisle’s Human Relations Commission has fielded four claims in the three years since it was started, borough council learned Thursday night.

The commission, which was the subject of significant public debate over its creation in 2016, hears complaints of racial, religious, sexual and other forms of discrimination pursuant to the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act.

The Carlisle commission’s first year saw no complaints registered; the next year saw one; and this past year saw three, according to Nancy Gregor, the commission’s chair. The commission consists of four citizen volunteers, plus two alternates, approved by the borough council.

The commission is authorized by state law and borough ordinance to hear and mediate claims of discrimination in employment, public accommodation and housing.

Two of the complaints involved employment and race; another involved public accommodations and gender identity; and the fourth involved employment and both disability and sexual orientation, Gregor said.

