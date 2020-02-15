Carlisle Human Relations Commission heard three complaints last year

Carlisle’s Human Relations Commission has fielded four claims in the three years since it was started, borough council learned Thursday night.
The commission, which was the subject of significant public debate over its creation in 2016, hears complaints of racial, religious, sexual and other forms of discrimination pursuant to the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act.
The Carlisle commission’s first year saw no complaints registered; the next year saw one; and this past year saw three, according to Nancy Gregor, the commission’s chair. The commission consists of four citizen volunteers, plus two alternates, approved by the borough council.
The commission is authorized by state law and borough ordinance to hear and mediate claims of discrimination in employment, public accommodation and housing.
Two of the complaints involved employment and race; another involved public accommodations and gender identity; and the fourth involved employment and both disability and sexual orientation, Gregor said.
One complaint was withdrawn; another was not able to be processed because the party accused of discriminatory conduct was not in the borough, Gregor said. The remaining two were unresolved, although the parties could take the complaints to the county Court of Common Pleas.
The existence of Carlisle’s Human Relations Commission is also a factor in the borough’s comparatively high rating on the Human Rights Campaign’s Municipal Equality Index, Gregor said.
That index is a survey designed to rate legal protections and opportunities for LGBTQ people. In the last survey, it rated 506 American cities, selected as a representative cross-section of the nation, on a scale of one to 100.
Carlisle scored a 71 in 2018, increasing this to 86 in 2019 versus an average score of 60 among all the jurisdictions surveyed.
The borough was the smallest in Pennsylvania to be rated by the index. Its rating was particularly strong given the more limited legal and financial resources for smaller municipalities; Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Allentown and State College were the cities in Pennsylvania that received perfect scores of 100 in 2019.
“We feel really good about that and would like to go forward and look at the standards to see what more we can do,” Gregor said.
