Carlisle High School student tests positive for COVID-19

A Carlisle High School student is in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, district Superintendent Christina Spielbauer said in a letter to parents Thursday.

Spielbauer said the student was sent home to isolate, but she did not mention how many students may have come in contact with the student. The letter did note that the state Department of Health will be in contact with individuals or a parent/guardian to provide guidance on quarantine for anyone who was deemed a close contact, or those who were within six feet of the confirmed case for more than 15 minutes without a mask.

The district said school nurses will follow up with students who are quarantined to ensure they are following protocols.

The district did issue a reminder that parents must keep their child home if they have one or more symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, lack of smell or taste or new taste disorder, or two or more symptoms from muscle pain/body aches, chills, headache, sore throat, nausea, diarrhea, fatigue and congestion/runny nose.

The district said it is following recommended guidance with disinfecting the building and following protocols laid out in the district's Safety Reopening Plan.