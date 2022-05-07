Carlisle High School loss support group creates mural of hope to be displayed downtown

Come May 20, passersby might notice an extra pop of color at the corner of North and Hanover streets in Carlisle.

That's the day Carlisle SHINES — Support, Hope, Included, Non-Judgmental, Encouraging and Strength — a loss support group at Carlisle Area High School, plans to hang the mural it has been creating with the help of the Charles Bruce Foundation.

Artist Bonnie Tweedy Shaw said the 10-foot by 17-foot mural will hang by the Carlisle Antique Mall. While Shaw is mentoring students through the mural's creation, she said the students in Carlisle SHINES are creating the piece themselves.

Carlisle SHINES faculty adviser Seth Roper said the mural incorporates several butterflies because Hope the Butterfly is the symbol of Children's Grief Awareness Day, representing hope in the midst of grief. He said the group, established in 2009, consists of eight students, all of whom have experienced the loss of a friend or family member.

Roper estimated that Carlisle SHINES has put 50 to 60 hours of work into the mural that remains in progress.

"Belma (one of the students in the group) and I pretty much paint every day for two hours," Roper said.

Carlisle SHINES partnered with the Charles Bruce Foundation as part of the foundation's Pop-Up Wall Paintings Project that highlights the arts in the community.

The foundation also facilitated the creation of the mural inside B&L Caribbean on Pomfret Street that was unveiled in February. Shaw painted the tropical piece along with fellow artist Ivy Rose.

Carlisle SHINES, created a mural of Hope the Butterfly inside of the high school in 2019, however Roper said that once students graduate, their access to the piece is limited or removed. In this location, current students, former students and community members can see and share its message.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

