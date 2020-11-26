 Skip to main content
Carlisle Heritage ornaments on sale starting Saturday
Carlisle Heritage Ornaments featuring the art work of local artist Phil George go on sale starting Saturday during Small Business Saturday at select downtown merchants.

The LoveCarlisle/Downtown Carlisle Association unveiled Wednesday the fourth in the series of Carlisle Heritage Ornaments

The ornament features the art work of local artist Phil George, who captured Santa's House, Tree, Old Courthouse and Molly Pitcher Hotel in the ceramic ornament. Only 250 of the ornaments are available in 2020, with sales starting Saturday during Small Business Saturday at select downtown merchants.

Ornaments can be purchased at:

High Street at: Whistlestop Bookshop, History on High, CreateAPalooza

Hanover Street at: The Greatest Gift, American Artisan Gallery, Kindred & Kaboodle, Marjorie's Gems

Pomfret Street at: Pat Craig Studios

Cost for the ornament is $15, plus tax. The ornament comes in a display box with historical information on the back of the box.

