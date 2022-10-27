Carlisle Halloween Parade unites participants, spectators with common interest of candy

Daijah Li, 8, arrived at Carlisle's Halloween Parade Wednesday night dressed as a character from Disney's "Coco" and with with lollipops on the mind.

It's a good thing Leia McPherson, who is 4 but almost 5, came along in a Mario costume ready to hand them out.

An array of skeletons, zombies and even spotted lanternflies flooded the borough's streets and sidewalks for the annual event, and both the participants and the spectators seemed to share a focus on candy.

"The atmosphere is pretty cool, but I'm really just here to give kids candy," said Christopher Lazer, 13, with the Cumberland Valley Midget Football Association.

Shannon Kiner, of Newville, and Baylee McGill, 5, both cited candy as their favorite parts of the parade too, through their preferences differed slightly; Kiner favored peanut butter cups while McGill hoped for gum.

The Halloween parade's candy-oriented draw leads to questions of even distribution and how to ensure candy lasts all the way to the end of the 0.9-mile parade route.

"We have a lot of candy and we hide some of it so that they don't have it until later in the parade so that we try to give it to everybody at the end, but then also we tell them that this is a mile-long parade so we ... can't give it all out before the first red light," said Lindsay Snyder, who participated in the parade with a combined float of Carlisle Diamonds Softball and Carlisle Area Little League.

Andrea Crouse, director of Parks and Recreation for the borough, said she typically views the parade near the judges' stand by the end of the route and she's always seen kids there leave with full bags of candy.

Another possible aid in even distribution comes through the borough's rule against throwing candy at the event. Instead, sweets are to be handed out curbside for safety.

"We obviously get a lot of participants at the parade, and if we have people throwing candy from the floats, sometimes the candy doesn’t reach the people sitting on the sidelines, on the street," Crouse said.

She explained that candy in the road causes children and adults to go into the street and in the path of the parade.

Newville's Halloween parade operates under the same rule, and both municipalities said the rule has been in effect at previous parades.

"I feel like that (throwing candy) is just part of the Halloween parade ever since I was little and it's hard to get each and every bag especially when you're moving," said Candy Quesenberry, who participated in Sunnyside Family Restaurant and Miseno II Pizzeria and Italian's "diner of death" float. "I feel like you get more kids if you can just like throw it, but we're going to try (curbside distribution)."

"You just have to make the effort to walk over and put it in the little buckets," said Michael Hufnacle, who walked as Hopper, the sheriff in Netflix's "Stranger Things."

He added that he didn't think it would be a difficult rule to enforce for the 23 people on the "Stranger Things" float.

Snyder said it was more of a challenge for the estimated 50 baseball and softball players' float.

"We end up being pretty good about it, like some of them sit on the float and then some of them walk; the older ones usually walk and then they go over and put it [candy] in bags or they toss it on the ground in front of them so they're really safe," she said.

The parade saw 80 entries this year, an increase from last year's 69, Crouse said. The parade was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, but she explained that the number of registered participants is hovering right around where they were before the pandemic.

New and familiar faces could be seen at the event, and for some, the parade meant more than candy.

Kylie Coyler, of Newville, joined the parade for the first time this year to support her friend's business, Double Vision Acres, a Carlisle-based farm. She accompanied Mooana the cow, who sported a witch's hat and also made her parade debut Wednesday night.

Ryan McPherson and Leia, however, had participated in the event before.

"Her (Leia's) grandfather used to own the Mustang and he would enter the car every year, and he passed in April, so we're just keeping the tradition," he said, gesturing to the orange vehicle, which was coated in Halloween décor for the event.

Still others may have joined for the cash prizes awarded to the first, second and third place winners of four categories: small walking groups, large walking groups, walking groups with vehicles and floats and car clubs.

Whatever the reason for coming, it seems the parade offers something for watchers and walkers alike.

"It’s just a really great family-oriented community event that many different organizations, businesses, schools, they all get involved in," Crouse said. "It’s just something to look forward to each October."