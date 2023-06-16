With 30 years of gardening, Dave and Nina Bayer have established their haven, which is the June 2023 Carlisle Garden Club Garden of the Month.

Over the years, the couple have added here and removed there to assemble a unique and different garden filled with a variety of flowers, shrubs, trees and charming garden ornaments. The centerpiece of the garden is a delightful, hand-dug water garden complete with a waterfall, goldfish and water lilies. The soothing sound of gently flowing water is always in the air.

Nearby, the Bayers have strategically placed shady reading nooks where they can relax and catch up on their reading as the sun changes position in the sky.

Two large ginkgo trees provide abundant shade in the front yard, creating the perfect environment for hostas and other shade loving shrubs and flowers. As you wander through the garden, your eye is drawn to many small alcoves, filled with colorful annuals and perennials, carefully chosen to thrive in either sun or shade.

There you will also enjoy unique garden ornaments, many of which add a bit of whimsy into these charming spaces. Tucked away in several locations throughout the garden are bird feeders and nesting boxes that allow them to watch the different species of birds in the area.

The Bayers rarely vacation since they relax in their oasis, enjoying a morning cup of coffee, listening to the birds chirping, the occasional jumping of the fish in the pond, and a squirrel or chipmunk stopping by to chatter. “Life is good” is their motto.

The couple invites you to view the garden from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 25 at their home, located at 1304 N. Pitt St., Carlisle.