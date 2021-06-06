Carlisle Ford parade draws national crowd as most pandemic restrictions lift

After having been canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Carlisle car parade for the Ford Nationals event rolled into town Saturday night – along with a palpable sense of relief.

Ford enthusiasts lined downtown streets with their vehicles for the festival, the first seemingly normal automotive event that many had been to in over a year.

“This is probably the biggest show for the first time [in more than a year],” said Wayne Woodruff, who said he’s been coming to Carlisle for the past 15 to 16 years – this year, in an attempt to sell a 1984 Mustang.

“The amount of people who were here yesterday and today was probably the most I’ve seen in five years,” Woodruff said of the Ford meet.

“This is the first one in over a year – wow,” said Eddie Castro of New Jersey, who rode in the parade in his son Brandon’s car.

All of the big events the Castros usually attend – the American Muscle Mustang show at Maple Grove Raceway near Reading, as well as all the car conventions at the Javits Center in New York City – have been canceled or are still postponed.