Carlisle Ford parade draws national crowd as most pandemic restrictions lift

After having been canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Carlisle car parade for the Ford Nationals event rolled into town Saturday night – along with a palpable sense of relief.
Ford enthusiasts lined downtown streets with their vehicles for the festival, the first seemingly normal automotive event that many had been to in over a year.
“This is probably the biggest show for the first time [in more than a year],” said Wayne Woodruff, who said he’s been coming to Carlisle for the past 15 to 16 years – this year, in an attempt to sell a 1984 Mustang.
“The amount of people who were here yesterday and today was probably the most I’ve seen in five years,” Woodruff said of the Ford meet.
“This is the first one in over a year – wow,” said Eddie Castro of New Jersey, who rode in the parade in his son Brandon’s car.
All of the big events the Castros usually attend – the American Muscle Mustang show at Maple Grove Raceway near Reading, as well as all the car conventions at the Javits Center in New York City – have been canceled or are still postponed.
Like many car aficionados, the Castros said they had limited themselves to local charity runs and other smaller events in New Jersey, out of an abundance of caution over COVID-19.
“This feels great to be able to talk to people again, sit down and have a beer with them,” Castro said. “I just hope everyone stays safe. Nobody wants to go back in the cage.”
Carlisle Events, the organizer of the Ford Nationals show, canceled most of the more public-facing aspects of its car shows over the past year, including the downtown parades and festivals that typically come with each automotive rally.
Swap meets and vendor events at the Carlisle Fairgrounds continued last summer only after Carlisle Events went to court with the Pennsylvania Department of Health over crowd size limits at the fairgrounds.
“Last year there was nothing going on,” said Michael Potvin, who brought his 1978 Country Squire to the parade for a “weekend getaway” with his wife, Brenda – the first such vacation the couple have felt comfortable taking since the pandemic started.
“This is the biggest show I’ve been to in a few years,” said Potvin, of Massachusetts.
Dave Kawa was another long-distance traveler who was making his first big trip for a show in over a year, driving his 1978 Pinto from Wisconsin.
“We didn’t do as many shows last year, but we did travel still. We camped a lot,” said Kawa, who is the original owner of his now-rare porthole-window Pinto, which he and his wife took to Alaska four years ago. “It’s great to get back.”
Baylee Whitebread, vice president of the Mustang Club of Central PA, said most Midstate events over the past year have been locals-only; this year’s Ford Nationals have drawn noticeably more participants from around the country compared to last year’s more muted events, Whitebread said.
“It’s been nice, nice to be out and about and see people and do fun car things again,” he said. “People are still playing it safe and not overcrowding spots, which I think is good.”
Check out photos from this year’s parade: