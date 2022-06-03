Carlisle Ford National show parks at fairgrounds with parade to cruise downtown Saturday night

Bumper-to-bumper traffic in downtown Carlisle usually means one thing: an incident on Interstate 81.

Come Saturday, however, the long lines of cars that will fill the streets are actually supposed to be there; they'll make up the Downtown Carlisle Association's Ford Parade Park and Party.

The annual spectacle comes in conjunction with the Carlisle Ford Nationals, an all-Ford show hosted by Carlisle Events at the fairgrounds this weekend.

According to DCA Main Street Manager Stacey Gould, an estimated 400 vehicles (Fords, Lincolns and Mercurys) will participate in the parade.

"It’s an opportunity to bring all of the crowd from the fairground to the downtown so it showcases all of the unique things that are offered downtown and the variety that’s available," Gould said.

The parade is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday. Road closures scheduled for the event are:

Clay Street to Hanover Street

Hanover Street to South Street

High Street from Bedford Street to West Street

Pitt Street from Pomfret Street to Louther Street

Pomfret Street from Eagles lot to Pomfret garage

No parking on Hanover Street between North Street and Penn Street

Registration for the parade is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday based on availability. The cost to participate in the parade is $25, Carlisle Events said on its website.

Carlisle Events touts the Carlisle Ford Nationals as the "largest all-Ford show in the world," featuring Ford, Lincoln, Mercury, and Euro Fords.

The show includes a variety of vendors and events and Gould said Carlisle Events expects it to be the "biggest attended event" of any Ford show in the country in history.

Setup for the show took place Thursday and the event runs from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 7 a.m. until noon Sunday.

Admission at the gate on Friday and Saturday is $15 per person per day, and free for kinds ages 12 and under. On Sunday, attendees can either pay $7 at the gate to enter, or get in for free by showing a ticket from one of the prior days. Participants can also opt for an event pass to attend every day. The Carlisle Events website said tickets can be purchased online at a discount.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

