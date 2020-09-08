 Skip to main content
Carlisle first responders to conduct small parade of emergency vehicles in memorial of 9/11

Carlisle Police Station
Sentinel file

Carlisle's first responders will join together for a small parade on Thursday evening to memorialize the events of Sept. 11, 2001.

Carlisle Police reported that there will be a small parade of emergency vehicles through the borough at 7 p.m. Thursday. Police said they hope area adults and youths can come out and show support for dispatchers, EMS, firefighters and police.

Police ask that those who watch the parade wear masks and practice social distancing.

The route of the parade will start at Belvedere Street at West South Street before heading east on South Street to South East Street, to East Pomfret Street then to South Spring Garden Street, head north to East North Street, west to Franklin Street, north to Lincoln Street, east to North West Street, north to D Street, west to Franklin Street, north to F Street, east to North West Street, north to Courtyard Drive and west to the Carlisle Pool parking lot.

