If not for the first responders recognized at the Carlisle Borough Council's March 9 meeting, resident Tyler Hardy and his son, Jayce, might not have been able to attend that day.

It was about 3 p.m. on Sept. 15 and Hardy was napping inside his third-floor A Street apartment with Jayce, who was about 18 months old.

When the first of Hardy's approximately four alarms sounded, he snoozed, still drifting in and out of sleep.

By the second alarm, a faint scent of smoke eased into the air but vanished within seconds. Still, it was enough to draw him out of bed.

"I looked out the window, I saw people standing on side of the street," Hardy said. "I opened a window, I asked what's going on [and] a woman, she was probably in her younger 20s, she said, 'There's a fire, you need to jump.' I was like, well there's no smoke or any fire in my way, so I'm not just going to jump with my 18-month-old son."

Still groggy and in shock, Hardy said he then did something that could have made things worse, he opened the door. It was then he saw the tentacles of smoke from the first-floor fire beginning to climb up the stairs.

"I just slammed [the door] shut and then ripped [Jayce] out of bed," Hardy said. "And then that's when I went into panic mode."

A single thought reverberated through Hardy's mind as he began grabbing everything within reach he might need: "We need to get out of this house."

He retrieved his phone, his wallet and Jayce's diaper bag, not knowing how much time they had before the fire reached them.

"I didn't even think about shoes or even care to put shoes on because it was just a lot," Hardy said.

Carlisle Fire Chief Randy O'Donnell said firefighter Matt Boyce with Carlisle Fire & Rescue Services discovered Hardy and Jayce "hanging out a window in distress" and began to deploy ladders to the third-floor window with the help of a person at the scene.

Boyce then ascended the ladder with Carlisle Barracks Fire Department Assistant Chief Eric Bender.

Jayce went out first and Hardy said he "didn't even shed a tear."

Then it was Hardy's turn to descend.

"I don't like heights, but in a situation like that and if it's between life and death, you're just going to do what you have to do and that's what I did," Hardy said.

Both he and Jayce were brought to safety uninjured.

One person suffered burn injuries from the incident but received treatment and made a full recovery, O'Donnell said.

The fire began in the kitchen of a first floor apartment and was caused by unattended cooking.

O'Donnell said while crews contained the blaze to the kitchen, a small adjacent room and the hallway, the rest of the building sustained "substantial" smoke damage and about 10 residents of the building were displaced.

Boyce, Bender and Cpl. Timothy Mayer with the Carlisle Police Department, were recognized at the March 9 meeting and awarded the Medal of Merit. Ethan Derliunas with the Carlisle Barracks Fire Department and the unknown person who helped at the scene whom the department is still trying to identify, were also honored, however neither were in attendance at the meeting.

"The medal of merit is given to an individual [who] in the course of direct firefighting or rescue operations performs acts of intelligent thinking and bravery while saving or attempting to save the lives of others with moderate to low risk to themselves," O'Donnell said at the meeting.

He said that with the quick actions of the responders the rescue was "a complete success."

Hardy and Jayce attended the meeting, where Hardy met the responders who rescued them from the fire and Jayce received a toy firetruck from the departments.

