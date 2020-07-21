Carlisle Fire & Rescue Services, Salvation Army open cooling centers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With 90-degree heat expected all week,two area facilities will open their doors as cooling centers.

Carlisle Fire & Rescue Services will open in the fire company's social hall at 177 Carlisle Springs Road starting Tuesday at noon, according to social media posts from Carlisle Borough.

The center will operate from noon until 7 p.m. daily through Sunday, July 26.

Salvation Army also opened as cooling center — The Salvation Army Senior Action Center at 20 East Pomfret Street is also open as a cooling center from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

