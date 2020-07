× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With 90-degree heat expected all week, Carlisle Fire & Rescue Services is opening its doors as a cooling center.

The center will open in the fire company's social hall at 188 Carlisle Springs Road starting Tuesday at noon, according to social media posts from Carlisle Borough.

The center will operate from noon until 7 p.m. daily through Sunday, July 26.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

