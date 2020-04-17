Carlisle Fire & Rescue cancels carnival

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Carlisle Fire & Rescue Services has canceled its carnival scheduled for July 1-4.

In a post to its Facebook page, the fire company said it does not believe large group assembly in close quarters will be allowed or will be safe at the time.

"We would normally begin to buy food and start preparing during this period. We have elected to make a decision now to cancel the event to protect our volunteers and protect the public," company officials wrote. "We understand that many members of the community look forward to this event every summer, and we are sorry that we are unable to host it this year."

The fire company anticipates hosting a carnival in 2021.

The post also said canceling a fundraiser places a burden on the fire company's operating budget, and asked that people who are not facing financial pressure during the crisis consider making a donation.

Donations can be made to Carlisle Fire & Rescue Services, 177 Carlisle Springs Road, Carlisle, PA 17013.

