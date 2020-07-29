Carlisle Family YMCA: Turkey Trot this year will be virtual

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The annual Carlisle Family YMCA Turkey Trot will be a virtual event this year.

The YMCA made the announcement in a Tuesday afternoon email to previous participants in the Thanksgiving Day race that last year brought out more than 2,770 runners and walkers.

“It is with great sadness that I write this email, but we will not be hosting a live Turkey Trot this year in Carlisle,” wrote YMCA Health & Wellness/Membership Director Jay Cattron in an email, which he signed as his alter-ego, Turkey Jay. “Due to our much-anticipated construction project, COVID-19 and the uncertainty of what lies ahead, we have decided to make this call now.”

Cattron said YMCA staff and event sponsors are working on details and finding ways to make the 2020 Virtual Turkey Trot a “fun and interactive experience” that continues throughout the week of Thanksgiving.

More information about the redesigned event will be available when registration opens on Sept. 1.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

