You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Carlisle Family YMCA: Turkey Trot this year will be virtual

Carlisle Family YMCA: Turkey Trot this year will be virtual

{{featured_button_text}}
2019 Turkey Trot 16.JPG

Runners participate in the 18th annual Carlisle Family YMCA 5K Run/Walk Turkey Trot.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

The annual Carlisle Family YMCA Turkey Trot will be a virtual event this year.

The YMCA made the announcement in a Tuesday afternoon email to previous participants in the Thanksgiving Day race that last year brought out more than 2,770 runners and walkers.

“It is with great sadness that I write this email, but we will not be hosting a live Turkey Trot this year in Carlisle,” wrote YMCA Health & Wellness/Membership Director Jay Cattron in an email, which he signed as his alter-ego, Turkey Jay. “Due to our much-anticipated construction project, COVID-19 and the uncertainty of what lies ahead, we have decided to make this call now.”

Cattron said YMCA staff and event sponsors are working on details and finding ways to make the 2020 Virtual Turkey Trot a “fun and interactive experience” that continues throughout the week of Thanksgiving.

More information about the redesigned event will be available when registration opens on Sept. 1.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow

her on Twitter

@TammieGitt.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News