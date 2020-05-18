Carlisle Family YMCA to host drive-thru food drive Wednesday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Carlisle Family YMCA will host a drive-thru food drive Wednesday to benefit Project SHARE.

Michelle Bell, the Y's marketing director, said the decision was made in light of Carlisle Area School District ending its food distributions with the end of the school season.

"So we are reaching out to our community to help us help our neighbors by donating food that will be delivered to Project SHARE."

Anyone interested in donating food should enter the Y's Arch Street parking lot near the child care play area between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday. Donors should stay in their vehicles, and Y staff will collect items to be donated.

Some of the high-priority food items the nonprofit is seeking are peanut butter, canned tuna, stew/chili, shelf stable milk, nuts/trail mix/granola bars, pasta sauce, canned vegetables, unsweetened applesauce, canned fruit and Similac Advance and Stage 3 baby food.

The nonprofit is not looking for items that are high in sugar, contain high fructose corn syrup, are high in sodium or fat, water or soda and other sugary beverages.