Carlisle Family YMCA lists Turkey Trot results

A total of 2,090 runners finished the Carlisle Family YMCA's annual Turkey Trot 5k Thursday morning. The YMCA said 2,500 runners were registered to participate in either the event either in person or virtually.
complete list of results is available online and below are the winners of the 5k Run/Walk awards: Top Male Finisher
Josh Higgins (Age 23) - 15:27.0
Top Female Finisher
Kerry Campbell (Age 31) - 19:12.1
Male 12 and Under
1. Joseph Bricknell - 20:33.3
Female 12 and Under
1. Nadia Wickard - 24:30.3
2. Addissen Goldsmith - 25:24.2
Male 13 to 16 Female 13 to 16
2. Kendall Longenberger - 20:34.4
Male 17 to 19
2. Bryce Killinger - 19:36.3
Female 17 to 19
1. Taylor Wickard - 22:08.4
Male 20 to 24
1. Sam Predmore - 19:19.5
2. Isaiah Bryner - 19:49.0
Female 20 to 24
1. Lacey Higgens - 19:30.3
2. Susanna Gaither - 21:03.7
Male 25 to 29 Female 25 to 29
1. McKenna Welshans - 21:23.1
2. Sarah Dombrowski - 22:12.4
Male 30 to 34
1. Ryan Hartzel - 16:18.6
Female 30 to 34
1. Catherine Worthington - 20:26.0
2. Ashley Weston - 25:02.3
Male 35 to 39
1. Derek Sanders - 17:19.5
Female 35 to 39
1. Katir Madden - 23:38.2
2. Rachel Leach - 23:50.1
Male 40 to 44
2. Korben Rusek - 19:45.9
Female 40 to 44
1. Kate Kornucik - 21:37.9
2. Sarah Andreasen - 23:45.9
Male 45 to 49
2. Todd Arsenault - 18:43.5
Female 45 to 49
2. Rachael Lutcher - 22:32.1
Male 50 to 54
1. Cory Deangelo - 22:25.3
2. Steven Brown - 22:53.4
Female 50 to 54
1. Denise Cabral - 26:43.1
2. Cassandra Ly - 27:37.9
Male 55 to 59
1. Kelly Kramer - 21:49.4
2. Peter Brousseau - 22:21.2
Female 55 to 59
1. Terry Hurley - 24:22.0
2. Donna Chirico - 25:11.1
Male 60 to 64
1. Bill Heatherly - 22:36.3
2. Scott McDowell - 24:17.0
The 21st annual YMCA Turkey Trot, a 5K race benefitting the Carlisle Family YMCA, took place on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
Female 60 to 64
Photos: Scenes from the Carlisle Family YMCA Turkey Trot Thursday morning
The 21st annual YMCA Turkey Trot, a 5K race benefiting the Carlisle Family YMCA, took place on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
The 21st annual YMCA Turkey Trot, a 5K race benefitting the Carlisle Family YMCA, took place on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
The 21st annual YMCA Turkey Trot, a 5K race benefitting the Carlisle Family YMCA, took place on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
Kerry Campbell, of Carlisle, finished first overall for women in the 21st annual YMCA Turkey Trot, a 5K benefitting the Carlisle Family YMCA, on Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 24, 2022.
Runners compete in the 21st annual YMCA Turkey Trot, a 5K race benefitting the Carlisle Family YMCA, on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
Runners compete in the 21st annual YMCA Turkey Trot, a 5K race benefitting the Carlisle Family YMCA, on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
Runners compete in the 21st annual YMCA Turkey Trot, a 5K race benefitting the Carlisle Family YMCA, on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
Runners compete in the 21st annual YMCA Turkey Trot, a 5K race benefitting the Carlisle Family YMCA, on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
Runners compete in the 21st annual YMCA Turkey Trot, a 5K race benefitting the Carlisle Family YMCA, on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
Runners compete in the 21st annual YMCA Turkey Trot, a 5K race benefitting the Carlisle Family YMCA, on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
Runners compete in the 21st annual YMCA Turkey Trot, a 5K race benefitting the Carlisle Family YMCA, on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
Runners compete in the 21st annual YMCA Turkey Trot, a 5K race benefitting the Carlisle Family YMCA, on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
Runners compete in the 21st annual YMCA Turkey Trot, a 5K race benefitting the Carlisle Family YMCA, on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
Runners compete in the 21st annual YMCA Turkey Trot, a 5K race benefitting the Carlisle Family YMCA, on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
Runners compete in the 21st annual YMCA Turkey Trot, a 5K race benefitting the Carlisle Family YMCA, on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
Runners compete in the 21st annual YMCA Turkey Trot, a 5K race benefitting the Carlisle Family YMCA, on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
Runners compete in the 21st annual YMCA Turkey Trot, a 5K race benefitting the Carlisle Family YMCA, on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
Runners compete in the 21st annual YMCA Turkey Trot, a 5K race benefitting the Carlisle Family YMCA, on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
Runners compete in the 21st annual YMCA Turkey Trot, a 5K race benefitting the Carlisle Family YMCA, on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
Runners compete in the 21st annual YMCA Turkey Trot, a 5K race benefitting the Carlisle Family YMCA, on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
Runners compete in the 21st annual YMCA Turkey Trot, a 5K race benefitting the Carlisle Family YMCA, on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
Runners compete in the 21st annual YMCA Turkey Trot, a 5K race benefitting the Carlisle Family YMCA, on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
Runners compete in the 21st annual YMCA Turkey Trot, a 5K race benefitting the Carlisle Family YMCA, on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
Runners compete in the 21st annual YMCA Turkey Trot, a 5K race benefitting the Carlisle Family YMCA, on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
Runners compete in the 21st annual YMCA Turkey Trot, a 5K race benefitting the Carlisle Family YMCA, on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
Runners compete in the 21st annual YMCA Turkey Trot, a 5K race benefitting the Carlisle Family YMCA, on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
Runners compete in the 21st annual YMCA Turkey Trot, a 5K race benefitting the Carlisle Family YMCA, on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
Runners compete in the 21st annual YMCA Turkey Trot, a 5K race benefitting the Carlisle Family YMCA, on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
Runners compete in the 21st annual YMCA Turkey Trot, a 5K race benefitting the Carlisle Family YMCA, on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
Runners compete in the 21st annual YMCA Turkey Trot, a 5K race benefitting the Carlisle Family YMCA, on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
Runners compete in the 21st annual YMCA Turkey Trot, a 5K race benefitting the Carlisle Family YMCA, on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
Runners compete in the 21st annual YMCA Turkey Trot, a 5K race benefitting the Carlisle Family YMCA, on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
Runners compete in the 21st annual YMCA Turkey Trot, a 5K race benefitting the Carlisle Family YMCA, on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
Runners compete in the 21st annual YMCA Turkey Trot, a 5K race benefitting the Carlisle Family YMCA, on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
Runners compete in the 21st annual YMCA Turkey Trot, a 5K race benefitting the Carlisle Family YMCA, on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
Runners compete in the 21st annual YMCA Turkey Trot, a 5K race benefitting the Carlisle Family YMCA, on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
Runners compete in the 21st annual YMCA Turkey Trot, a 5K race benefitting the Carlisle Family YMCA, on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
The 21st annual YMCA Turkey Trot, a 5K race benefitting the Carlisle Family YMCA, took place on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
The 21st annual YMCA Turkey Trot, a 5K race benefitting the Carlisle Family YMCA, took place on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
The 21st annual YMCA Turkey Trot, a 5K race benefitting the Carlisle Family YMCA, took place on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
The 21st annual YMCA Turkey Trot, a 5K race benefitting the Carlisle Family YMCA, took place on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
Josh Higgins, of Carlisle, finished first overall for men in the 21st annual YMCA Turkey Trot, a 5K benefitting the Carlisle Family YMCA, on Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 24, 2022.
Josh Higgins, of Carlisle, finished first overall for men in the 21st annual YMCA Turkey Trot, a 5K benefitting the Carlisle Family YMCA, on Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 24, 2022.
Josh Higgins, of Carlisle, finished first overall for men in the 21st annual YMCA Turkey Trot, a 5K benefitting the Carlisle Family YMCA, on Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 24, 2022.
The 21st annual YMCA Turkey Trot, a 5K race benefitting the Carlisle Family YMCA, took place on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
The 21st annual YMCA Turkey Trot, a 5K race benefitting the Carlisle Family YMCA, took place on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
The 21st annual YMCA Turkey Trot, a 5K race benefitting the Carlisle Family YMCA, took place on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
The 21st annual YMCA Turkey Trot, a 5K race benefitting the Carlisle Family YMCA, took place on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
The 21st annual YMCA Turkey Trot, a 5K race benefitting the Carlisle Family YMCA, took place on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
The 21st annual YMCA Turkey Trot, a 5K race benefitting the Carlisle Family YMCA, took place on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
The 21st annual YMCA Turkey Trot, a 5K race benefitting the Carlisle Family YMCA, took place on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
The 21st annual YMCA Turkey Trot, a 5K race benefitting the Carlisle Family YMCA, took place on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
The 21st annual YMCA Turkey Trot, a 5K race benefitting the Carlisle Family YMCA, took place on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
The 21st annual YMCA Turkey Trot, a 5K race benefitting the Carlisle Family YMCA, took place on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
The 21st annual YMCA Turkey Trot, a 5K race benefitting the Carlisle Family YMCA, took place on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
Runners compete in the 21st annual YMCA Turkey Trot, a 5K race benefitting the Carlisle Family YMCA, on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
Runners compete in the 21st annual YMCA Turkey Trot, a 5K race benefitting the Carlisle Family YMCA, on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
Runners line up for the start of the 21st annual YMCA Turkey Trot, a 5K race benefitting the Carlisle Family YMCA, on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
The 21st annual YMCA Turkey Trot, a 5K race benefitting the Carlisle Family YMCA, took place on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
The 21st annual YMCA Turkey Trot, a 5K race benefitting the Carlisle Family YMCA, took place on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
The 21st annual YMCA Turkey Trot, a 5K race benefitting the Carlisle Family YMCA, took place on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
The 21st annual YMCA Turkey Trot, a 5K race benefitting the Carlisle Family YMCA, took place on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
The 21st annual YMCA Turkey Trot, a 5K race benefitting the Carlisle Family YMCA, took place on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
The 21st annual YMCA Turkey Trot, a 5K race benefitting the Carlisle Family YMCA, took place on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
The 21st annual YMCA Turkey Trot, a 5K race benefitting the Carlisle Family YMCA, took place on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
The 21st annual YMCA Turkey Trot, a 5K race benefitting the Carlisle Family YMCA, took place on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
The 21st annual YMCA Turkey Trot, a 5K race benefitting the Carlisle Family YMCA, took place on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
The 21st annual YMCA Turkey Trot, a 5K race benefitting the Carlisle Family YMCA, took place on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
The 21st annual YMCA Turkey Trot, a 5K race benefitting the Carlisle Family YMCA, took place on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and
cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn
