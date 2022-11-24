 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carlisle Family YMCA lists Turkey Trot results

A total of 2,090 runners finished the Carlisle Family YMCA's annual Turkey Trot 5k Thursday morning. The YMCA said 2,500 runners were registered to participate in either the event either in person or virtually.

A complete list of results is available online and below are the winners of the 5k Run/Walk awards: 

Top Male Finisher

Josh Higgins (Age 23) - 15:27.0

Top Female Finisher

Kerry Campbell (Age 31) - 19:12.1

Male 12 and Under

1. Joseph Bricknell - 20:33.3

2. Ryan Straub - 22:41.8

Female 12 and Under

1. Nadia Wickard - 24:30.3

2. Addissen Goldsmith - 25:24.2

Male 13 to 16

1. Owen Purdy - 18:22.9

2. Elijah Diaz - 19:16.6

Female 13 to 16

1. Ana Bondy - 20:20.4

2. Kendall Longenberger - 20:34.4

Male 17 to 19

1. Roy Delevan - 18:53.9

2. Bryce Killinger - 19:36.3

Female 17 to 19

1. Taylor Wickard - 22:08.4

2. Lydia Ring - 22:08.6

Male 20 to 24

1. Sam Predmore - 19:19.5

2. Isaiah Bryner - 19:49.0

Female 20 to 24

1. Lacey Higgens - 19:30.3

2. Susanna Gaither - 21:03.7

Male 25 to 29

1. Jarrett Hoy - 17:50.6

2. Collin Cook - 19:49.6

Female 25 to 29

1. McKenna Welshans - 21:23.1

2. Sarah Dombrowski - 22:12.4

Male 30 to 34

1. Ryan Hartzel - 16:18.6

2. James Weer - 18:34.7

Female 30 to 34

1. Catherine Worthington - 20:26.0

2. Ashley Weston - 25:02.3

Male 35 to 39

1. Derek Sanders - 17:19.5

2. Joe Marks - 18:27.3

Female 35 to 39

1. Katir Madden - 23:38.2

2. Rachel Leach - 23:50.1

Male 40 to 44

1. Barry Main - 18:45.4

2. Korben Rusek - 19:45.9

Female 40 to 44

1. Kate Kornucik - 21:37.9

2. Sarah Andreasen - 23:45.9

Male 45 to 49

1. Ian Murray - 17:52.2

2. Todd Arsenault - 18:43.5

Female 45 to 49

1. Jamie Metz - 21:29.1

2. Rachael Lutcher - 22:32.1

Male 50 to 54

1. Cory Deangelo - 22:25.3

2. Steven Brown - 22:53.4

Female 50 to 54

1. Denise Cabral - 26:43.1

2. Cassandra Ly - 27:37.9

Male 55 to 59

1. Kelly Kramer - 21:49.4

2. Peter Brousseau - 22:21.2

Female 55 to 59

1. Terry Hurley - 24:22.0

2. Donna Chirico - 25:11.1

Male 60 to 64

1. Bill Heatherly - 22:36.3

2. Scott McDowell - 24:17.0

Turkey Trot 7.JPG

The 21st annual YMCA Turkey Trot, a 5K race benefitting the Carlisle Family YMCA, took place on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.

Female 60 to 64

1. Kelly Dworak - 22:26.0

2. Myong Sil Turinski - 30:14.3

Male 65 to 69

1. Kent Blocher - 22:22.9

2. Chris Moosey - 23:20.6

Female 65 to 69

1. Sandie Brandenberger - 27:06.5

2. Cindy Varner - 29:25.1

Male 70 and Above

1. Tony Zizzi - 25:17.5

2. Tom Place - 28:29.3

Female 70 and Above

1. Christy Putnam - 29:27.8

2. Jane Rigler - 31:50.8

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

