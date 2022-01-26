Carlisle Family YMCA CEO announces retirement

As the renovation project of the Carlisle Family YMCA comes to a close, so will Marcia Drozdowski's 38 years of employment with the organization.

Drozdowski officially announced her retirement Tuesday, effective in May, after 28 years as the YMCA's CEO and almost 40 years with the organization.

According to Drozdowski, there were a few reasons she decided to retire, including becoming age eligible and seeing the completion of the facility's renovation project.

"As you are probably aware, we've been working on this major building project for many years ... and we're coming to the end of construction and I wanted to see that through," Drozdowski said. "This building project was important to me. I've worked hard to make sure it happens and see it through but you know I'm ready now too, to move on to a little less stress."

Drozdowski expressed readiness for the upcoming transition.

"I've been here 38 years. This is a great time to step aside, get some fresh leadership in here because the job will be to take this wonderful building the organization already has and do some planning for the future as well, so it's a great time to transition."

The official date of Drozdowski's retirement has not been decided. According to Drozdowski, it will be determined after her position is filled. The search process can be lengthy, so Drozdowski said she announced her retirement early with the intention of giving plenty of notice.

"It takes time to go through that process, post a job, interview candidates etc., so I wanted to give them plenty of time to prepare also given that we're were going through the final stages of the building project."

A post on the Carlisle Family YMCA's Facebook page thanked Drozdowski for her years of service to the organization, saying "We would not be where we are today without her leadership."

The post also announced that the YMCA seeks to fill Drozdowski's position with a "highly motivated, cause-driven professional."

"The new CEO will join our Y with a strong group of energized board members with a true passion about the mission and love for the community," a Carlisle Family YMCA Facebook post said. "The board believes its new CEO should be an experienced leader who has the background and qualities that will permit him or her to achieve excellence in building and leading a staff team, develop and implement a strategic plan, improve operating performance and steward the Y’s fundraising efforts."

Anyone interested in applying for the position can get more information from a page outlining the role on the YMCA's website.

As for Drozdowski's plans, she doesn't know yet, she said with a chuckle.

"What I tell people is I do enjoy playing golf, I hope to be able to do that a little more," Drozdowski said. "I want to be a more involved grandparent and you know do some of the things that I enjoy doing that I cannot do while working full time and busy, travel with my husband, those kind of things."

She said she's enjoyed her 38 years at the Carlisle Family YMCA.

"It's just been a very rewarding career for me here at the YMCA," Drozdowski said. "I enjoyed in my early years working with members and then as I switched with all of the staff and the volunteers, and the recent years because of the construction project I have been very grateful to the donors and the volunteers who stepped up to lead the capital campaign, support it through the project and serve on the building committee so we could have this wonderful facility for the community. It's been a privilege to do that."

