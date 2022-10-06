Carlisle Family YMCA announces third, final phase of construction project

Less than a year after the completion of Phase 2 of its building campaign, the Carlisle Family YMCA announced plans for the third and final phase.

CEO Michele Holloway said the YMCA is in the early stages of Phase 3, which includes three projects: renovations to the building’s existing swimming pool, the addition of a warm water pool and the installation of outdoor pickleball courts.

Pool renovations

Holloway said the facility’s current pool dates to 1987 and was one of the only areas of the building that wasn’t significantly updated in the campaign.

Renovations will include the replacement of the pool shell and the installation of a new pool deck consisting of slip-resistant, impermeable tile designed for aquatic environments. An on-deck shower system will also be added, drainage will be improved and the pool boilers and HVAC system will be replaced, Holloway said.

A recent membership survey indicated that a large portion of the organizations members are there because of the pool, making it a priority, she said.

Warm water pool

The warm water pool will be installed beside the western edge of the current aquatic center and its uniform depth will allow for swimming lessons and aquatic exercise classes.

Holloway said the current pool maintains the lower temperatures required for those who swim laps, but this is often not as comfortable for youths or senior populations, something the warm water pool would help remedy.

Including a second pool will also allow the organization to expand its swim lesson program as space limitations have been a challenge, Holloway said.

She said the pool was originally included in the YMCA’s most recent renovation, but COVID-19 and factors like the rising cost of building materials delayed that portion of the project.

Pickleball courts

Pickleball courts will be installed outside toward the southern end of the Carlisle Family YMCA’s campus.

“We believe this addition will benefit the mental and physical health of our community,” Holloway said. “The Y recognizes the growing popularity of pickleball as a sport for all ages and we have had many members ask us about adding pickleball programming.”

She said the community has “very few” locations to play outdoor pickleball, and that the courts at LeTort Park are used consistently.

“We hope that the additional courts will meet community demand,” Holloway said.

Construction and costs

Holloway said the YMCA would prefer to complete construction in all three areas simultaneously, however it could also be completed in phases.

Work could begin in 2023 and Holloway said that even with some delays, the project could be finished by fall the following year.

While it’s too early to know specifics about any facility closures, Holloway said down time will be necessary to complete renovations on the pool.

The cost of Phase 3 is currently estimated at $4 million and the organization, which applied for a $2 million Cumberland County Recovery grant, hopes to hear the results in the next few weeks.

The Community Campaign project will also be initiated in the near future as well, led by Trustee Hubert Gilroy. Gilroy chaired the capital campaign for Phase 2 which raised over $9 million, Holloway said.

Holloway said the organization has also reached out to other funding sources.

The construction project in its entirety will be finished with the completion of Phase 3.

“We feel this is the last phase of the building campaign,” Holloway said.

Previous phases

Phase 2, the YMCA’s most recent $10.7 million building project, wrapped up in November.

This included a two-story addition on the north side of the building, the installation of a new parking lot and renovations to existing facilities, the YMCA said.

Holloway said Phase 2 included work on a child care center, locker rooms, a multipurpose room, an administrative suite, fitness studios and a fitness center.

Phase 1 cost $4.7 million and included a two-story addition on the building’s west side.

Holloway said this included work on a living room, board room, kitchen, kids adventure zone and wellness center.

Work on Phase 1 finished in November 2020.

“We are excited to continue to serve our community with new spaces and programming,” Holloway said. “We are very encouraged by our dramatic increase in membership because of our latest renovations and the community support that made the project possible. We want to build off that momentum by continuing to evolve to best meet the needs of our community.”