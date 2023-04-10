Construction on Lot D of the Fairground Avenue Linear Park in Carlisle has not begun, but an extension of the project's contract gives crews more time to complete the work.

The Carlisle Borough Council approved a change order during its workshop meeting Wednesday evening increasing the total contract price and extending the contract end date from June 30 to Sept. 30.

Andrea Crouse, director of Carlisle Parks and Recreation, said the contract end date was pushed back due to an additional land survey that needed to be completed at Lot D, which is located east of Fairground Avenue north of the roundabout at Fairground Avenue and B Street.

"There was construction of town homes right beside it, so when they were doing construction, there were some soils that were stored on the lot which caused elevation changes," she said. "So we had to verify the [topographic survey] that was done when we first started the project versus current conditions, so that took a little time."

Crouse said she doesn't know when construction could begin on Lot D but anticipates meeting with representatives from LandServ Inc., the Boalsburg-based landscape construction company contracted for the job, to determine a timeline in the coming weeks.

Lot D, will feature a traditional park setting with a walking path, swing benches and a play area, among other features and serves as one of the Fairground Avenue Linear Park's two components.

The other, Lot A, is a Skate Spot at 413 Fairground Ave., which opened in February.

While all concrete elements of the Skate Spot have been installed, Crouse said work still remains on lighting, benches, landscaping and other amenities.

She anticipates that this work will be completed "in tandem" with construction on Lot D of Fairground Avenue Linear Park, as the same lights will be installed in both locations.

The original contract for the project totaled $745,814, however change orders since then, including the one approved Wednesday, have raised that to just under $770,000.

The project is receiving a matching grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources of up to $300,000, and Crouse said additional funds will come from a variety of sources, including a Cumberland County Land Partnerships Grant, Rec Fee fund transfer and Community Block Development funds, as well as other grant sources.

