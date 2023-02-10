A reduction in the number of travel lanes along Noble Boulevard could be on the horizon in Carlisle.

Public Works Director Mark Malarich presented recommendations of changes or safety enhancements to the roadway from West Ridge Street to South Hanover Street during the council's workshop meeting Feb. 1.

These include changing a portion of the four-lane roadway between South Hanover and South West streets to three travel lanes with the center lane serving as a turning lane and the fourth, northernmost lane becoming a two-way bicycle lane.

"The approach to the signalized intersection at South Hanover and Noble would be similar to what it is now, with two lanes heading east bound, one a dedicated right turning lane, the second a throughway or left turning lane and then the other two lanes would either be a westbound travel lane or the two-way bicycle lane," Malarich said.

From South West Street to Penrose Place and Penrose Place to West Ridge Street, the department recommended that the current four-lane roadway be changed to a two-lane roadway, with the installation of a two-way bicycle lane in the current northernmost lane and replacing the roadway's current southernmost lane with soil and plantings.

Malarich said the department determines road resurfacing candidates every January and completes preparatory actions prior to resurfacing on a number of those roads. He said Noble Boulevard was selected as one of the candidates for resurfacing this year, and the department is suggesting these changes along with that project.

"Noble Boulevard is a bit unique compared to other streets in the borough," Malarich said. "One, it’s 50 feet wide from curb to curb, two it’s four lanes compared to two lanes for every other borough-owned street and it carries a lot of traffic, primarily folks driving to and from Carlisle Commons shopping center, but it has a variety of businesses there."

The borough conducted an assessment of the area to count traffic in three sections: South Hanover Street to West Street, West Street to Penrose Place and Penrose Place to Ridge Street.

This determined that the number of vehicle trips "drops precipitously" as vehicles travel west from Hanover Street, Malarich said.

The study showed that there are close to 10,000 vehicle trips each day that leave South Hanover Street to enter Noble Boulevard, but by the roadway's intersection with West Street the number drops to under 2,000 on an average day, indicating that drivers have typically pulled into commercial establishments in Carlisle Commons or entities on the northern side of the road prior to that intersection.

"So when you look at the need for four travel lanes from West Street to Ridge Street, there really isn’t one," Malarich said.

With an existing bike path at Thornwald Park to the west of Noble Boulevard and LeTort Spring Run Nature Trail to the east, a two-way bike lane could serve as a connector between two off-road bike networks in the borough, Malarich said.

Deputy Mayor Brenda Landis said the addition of the bike lane would also make it safer for students going to school, as Lamberton Middle School in the Carlisle Area School District is also east of Noble Boulevard.

During the workshop meeting, Malarich outlined four possible two-way bike lane options that could be installed in Noble Boulevard's northernmost travel lane from South Hanover Street to West Ridge Street.

The first possible option consists of a conventional bicycle lane with a single stripe and a bicycle character within that lane. A second option offers a buffered bike lane with a double line filled with cross hatching to add more separation between bikers and motor vehicle operators. The third option included the same double line and cross hatching, but added flexible vertical post delineators between the two-way bike lane and motor vehicle lane. A fourth option expanded on option three to include a concrete buffer between the delineators similar to what one might see in the borough parking lot, Malarich said.

"Obviously when you go from the conventional to the next level to the next level, the cost investment by the borough increases, but also the level of protection to anyone using that infrastructure increases as well," Malarich said.

He said the estimated cost would be determined in part on the borough's selection of a bicycle lane option.

A two-way bicycle lane could also push vehicles turning right onto Noble Boulevard from South Hanover Street farther away from the sidewalk. Malarich said many cars and trucks turn prematurely onto the sidewalk and pedestrian curb ramp and have hit the borough's traffic signal utility pole and PPL's utility pole there.

The addition of vegetated strips between West Street and Penrose Place and Penrose Place and Ridge Street could also improve stormwater drainage.

Malarich said that because the area around Noble Boulevard has a lot of impervious coverage, water west of West Street flows to Thornwald Park and eventually to Walnut Bottom Road, which is regularly closed to travel during severe storms. He said portions of South West Street are often closed as well for this reason and that vegetated strips could help reduce the amount of impervious coverage along Noble Boulevard, resulting in less runoff to Walnut Bottom Road and South West Street.

Borough officials expressed interest in the potential changes.

"I’ve wondered for a little over 22 years why Noble Boulevard was so wide, none of it made any sense to me," Mayor Sean Shultz said. "I imagine there was perhaps some rationale back when that was developed and dedicated to the borough, but I’m not sure what that rationale was, because it’s not a significant stretch of road going anywhere that requires that type of infrastructure, so I think this is a fantastic idea."

"On the whole, this seems like a good transition or change for this roadway and I’m generally on board for this moving forward ... at least studying it further, putting together quotes and whatnot," Councilor Jeff Stuby said.

The Public Works Department requested a decision on the changes by June 1.