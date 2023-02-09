Carlisle Events will host a job fair later this month for part-time employees who help during the car show season.

The company employs about 200 part-time workers during the summer schedule. Jobs range from security work, gate workers, ticket takers, customer service and facilities, with the majority of shifts during primary hours during car show set-up, tear-down and on event weekends between April and October.

The job fair will run from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 25, and Carlisle Events said they may hire on-the-spot at the event.

Those looking for a position should bring two forms of identification and be prepared to fill out an application in person. Applications are also available online at CarlisleEvents.com/careers. Applicants must be at least 14 years old.

The job fair will be at the Carlisle Fairgrounds at 1000 Bryn Maw Road, Carlisle.

The company notes that all part-time workers will get free admission to events before and after shifts, a free meal with the shift, free snacks and drinks, free work shirt and hat, free parking within close proximity to the facility, flexible scheduling and an annual employee appreciation party.