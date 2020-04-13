Carlisle Events' Spring Carlisle rescheduled for June

Carlisle Events on Monday announced it has rescheduled its Spring Carlisle event for a second time, moving it from a May date to June.
Spring Carlisle and its two-day collector car auction from Carlisle Auctions was supposed to take place from April 22 to 26, but Carlisle Events in March had rescheduled it for the final days in May.
On Monday, that date changed again to the secondary/back-up date of June 17 to 20 at the Carlisle Fairgrounds.
"Though health experts have begun to share a more positive outlook on the outbreak, out of an abundance of caution and continued reviews of federal, state and local mandates, Carlisle Events and Carlisle Auctions are invoking its planned June back-up dates for Spring Carlisle 2020," the company said in a news release Monday.
The new date falls over Father's Day weekend, and Carlisle Events said all original tickets and commitments will be honored with the new date.
“Social distancing seems to be working and our country is on the right track to getting back to normalcy,” said Carlisle Events co-owner Bill Miller. “While we are all going in the right direction, we also recognize a continued need to protect our community of Carlisle, staff, guests and customers who historically attend Spring Carlisle and our auction. It’s with this abundance of safety in mind that we have decided to utilize our previously announced back-up dates of June 17-20."
The new dates for Spring Carlisle resulted in the cancellation of Carlisle Auctions planned Summer Sale auction, which was originally scheduled for June 27. That event is planned to return in 2021.
