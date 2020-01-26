Carlisle event explores potential creation of group to respond to bias incidents

Almost a year ago, residents in some areas of Carlisle discovered flyers containing KKK rhetoric on their lawns.
About two weeks after the incident, a rally was held on the Square to promote unity and to offer suggestions on how to deal with racism.
Members of two Carlisle organizations, Moving Circles and Not In Our Town, are hosting an event Tuesday that they hope will lead to the creation of a response team to deal immediately with such incidents, as well as the day-to-day bias incidents that occur in the greater Carlisle area.
“Building Coalitions Against Oppression 2020: What Does It Look Like?” will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Cumberland County Historical Society, 21 N. Pitt St.
At the event, the founders of the Community Responders Network in Harrisburg will talk about how their group started and what motivated them to create it. They will also discuss the lessons they learned early on and their struggles along the way. Leadership will talk about current activities.
“We’ve encouraged them to really talk about both their struggles, challenges as well as their successes because we’re looking at this as a community to say, ‘What is our response?’” said Marcia Berry, a member of Moving Circles.
The event will include time for questions and answers as well as a discussion about what a Community Responders Network would look like in Carlisle and what the next steps should be if those gathered are interested in pursuing that option.
The event grows out of the work started by Moving Circles and a related group, Not In Our Town.
Moving Circles was born out of a series of community potluck dinners hosted by the YWCA Carlisle around the time of the Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration. Discussion at the dinners centered on brainstorming what it would take to achieve King’s dream.
Part of that brainstorming led Berry and her husband, Ken, to create what she called a “learning conversation” consisting of diverse people. The group was named Moving Circles with the idea that the monthly meeting would be held in one member’s home one month and another member’s home the next.
Marcia said the group started out in June 2016 with 20-25 people, and anywhere from 8-18 people attend now in any given month. With that group, she said it became obvious they couldn’t meet in homes, so they still meet monthly at the YWCA.
The group has held events like bystander training with the Community Responders Network. The training workshop was held at the request of people who wanted to know how they could help when confronted with situations involving bias in public.
The mission of Moving Circles took on a new turn with the distribution of the KKK flyers.
“The group said we need to do something sustainable, ongoing that’s more active out in the community,” Berry said. “We need something to really knit together the fabric of our community to have a really strong message that hate is not welcome in our town.”
The group Not In Our Town was formed to provide education and preventive outreach in March 2019. Since then, it has held two anti-racism workshops.
The group also realized when the KKK came to town that there’s no central point person or response team prepared to take action when incidents occur.
Sonya Browne, who is also a member of Moving Circles, said the community was able to come together to offer an alternative, high-profile event when the KKK rallied at the Old Courthouse in 2000, but it took a lot of phone calls and scrambling. A group like the Community Responders Network would be prepared to act quickly.
“If you have a group already established, then they just know — something has happened, let’s come together,” she said.
Contrast that to what happened when the leaflets appeared, she said. There was scattered information, and no one knew if they are getting the right information. Some people were trying to keep it off social media and others were saying they wouldn’t believe it happened unless they saw it.
“People need to have the truth so they can react appropriately,” Browne said.
It’s important to have an “immediate, direct and positive” alternative response to any hate-related incident, Berry said.
The Community Responders Network also responds to less high-profile incidents such as a Muslim woman who would like someone to go to the grocery store with her because she’s afraid to go alone while wearing her hijab or a child who has been bullied who wants someone to walk to school with them.
“It’s really to give support to people being targeted in their everyday lives as well as these larger incidents when a hate group shows up,” Berry said.
Plus, Browne said, the fact that such a group exists in a community can discourage hate groups from coming to town because it shows the community is ready to deal with their presence.
The Community Responders Network has been doing such work for years, Berry said. The group works on two levels. One is to respond to incidents of bias and the other is to offer education and prevention.
“What we’re really hoping to do is to reach out to all the spokes in the wheel in the community and get people engaged in a really broad coalition so hate groups will know that they cannot get a foothold in Carlisle,” Berry said.
