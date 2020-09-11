Carlisle establishes no-parking zone at Walnut Bottom Road, Wilson Street intersection

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Carlisle Borough Council Thursday approved an ordinance establishing a no-parking zone at the intersection of Wilson Street and Walnut Bottom Road.

The ordinance bans parking in a 300-foot zone on the north side of Walnut Bottom Road, east of its intersection with Wilson Street.

The change was made due to sight distance issues from the intersection, combined with the speed of traffic on Walnut Bottom Road.

The council also gave borough engineer Mark Malarich the go-ahead to continue to look into ways to realign the intersection to cut off a triangular area that allows vehicles heading out of town on Walnut Bottom Road to make right turns onto Wilson Street with little reduction in speed.

A preliminary plan would narrow the intersection by extending the curb at a cost of about $1,500. The area lies just outside of the right-of-way for Walnut Bottom Road, a state highway. Malarich also noted that reducing the size of the intersection would result in minor savings of about $50 per year in paving costs.

The borough council expressed a preference that the plans for the triangular space include replacing the macadam with a permeable area that could include grass or mulch with landscaping. At the same time, the borough will be looking for volunteers to help with the maintenance of such an area.

